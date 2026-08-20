Man United transfer news LIVE: Carlos Baleba debut date, £13.5m defender blow, latest updates today

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole's live Manchester United transfer news blog on Thursday, August 20!

Michael Carrick's men are now just two days away from a Hull City-sized test in their first Premier League game of the 2026-27 season, which they may or may not contest with a third midfield arrival in the ranks.

Stay entirely up to date with the latest Man United done deals and rumours with our social-led live blog below!

Today's Man United transfer headlines

Man United transfer news today: What's happening on August 20?

A Brighton & Hove Albion bombshell dropped in a good way for the Red Devils faithful on Wednesday, as it was widely reported that a deal to sign long-term target Carlos Baleba was edging closer to completion for around £60m.

The two rivals are yet to shake hands on all aspects of the deal, but there is a growing expectation that Baleba will line up in red instead of blue and white next season, closing an on-and-off-again saga that had run for over a year.

The Cameroonian is still carrying an ankle injury sustained in pre-season and thus will not be available to Carrick immediately, but he could make his debut in a standout fixture as a result.

However, two setbacks also defined United's August 19 transfer business, neither of them fatal but both pointing to the difficulty of completing the squad before the Hull City opener on August 22.

The first involved Jorge Salinas Viadero, the 19-year-old Racing Santander left-back United had been monitoring extensively after he won the European Under-19 Championship with Spain and whose £13.5m release clause represented excellent value for a long-term Luke Shaw successor, with Atletico Madrid now accelerating their own pursuit of the teenager and threatening to beat United to his signature.

United remain interested and are also considering RB Leipzig's David Raum as an alternative, but Newcastle United's Lewis Hall is still the preferred option despite the Magpies' firm refusal to sell.

The second complication came in the form of new competition for Manu Kone, the Roma midfielder United have had in their sights throughout the summer, with Manchester City now also reportedly pursuing the £43m-rated France international after losing Rodri and Tijjani Reijnders.

Nevertheless, so long as the Baleba deal goes through without a hitch, Carrick's midfield reshuffle should be completed.