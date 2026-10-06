Man United transfer news: Red Devils could sell 27-year-old next year with "big changes" planned

Manchester United could look to sell Diogo Dalot next year as part of a defensive overhaul, according to former Red Devils chief scout Mick Brown.

Dalot has represented Man United on 252 occasions for the 20-time English champions since arriving from Porto in 2018, scoring 10 goals and registering 20 assists in the process.

The 27-year-old has again been an important player for the Red Devils this season, featuring on six occasions, and has a contract at Old Trafford until the summer of 2028.

However, according to Brown, Man United could look to move Dalot on in 2027, as the 20-time English champions prepare to overhaul their defence.

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Man United 'could sell' Dalot next year as part of defensive overhaul

"Dalot is a bit like marmite. some people love him and some think he's not good enough," Brown told Football Insider.

"The truth of that is probably somewhere in the middle, because he's a decent option and he's done a good job, but you wouldn't say he's a real top-class right-back.

"He's been reliable under Michael Carrick, that's why he picks him every week, even if he can be a bit inconsistent at times.

"But there are going to be big changes to the Man United defence, when you look across the back line there are probably four or five players who they feel they could upgrade on.

"I think at the moment they will be reluctant to lose Dalot, he's not one they're going to be pushing out, but at the same time they haven't ruled out letting him go.

"If the right offer comes in, I'm sure they will be ready to listen to it, and if they are making major changes then I expect they'll be bracing to receive those offers."

© Imago

Long-serving Dalot has been with Man United since 2018

Dalot represented AC Milan on loan during the 2020-21 campaign before returning to Man United, and he has been a regular for the Red Devils since.

The 40-time Portugal international has made 178 Premier League appearances, boasting a record of four goals and 14 assists.

Man United could sign two centre-backs and a left-back next summer, while a new right-back would be required if Dalot does indeed move on.

There have previously been suggestions that both Barcelona and Real Madrid are admirers of Dalot, who is expected to be in the starting side when Man United continue their Premier League campaign against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.