Michael Carrick latest: Man United's 'expected' sack decision revealed amid Mauricio Pochettino links

Manchester United are reportedly expected to sack Michael Carrick before the club's next game against Liverpool.

Carrick's fate appeared to be written on the wall when his side went 4-2 down in Sunday's Premier League home clash against Aston Villa.

However, his charges staged a late fightback to rescue a 4-4 draw at Old Trafford, giving something for the Man United decision-makers to think about as the Premier League pauses for the international break.

While the comeback proved the players were still willing to battle for Carrick, the reality is the club are languishing in the Premier League relegation zone after failing to win any of their last eight matches in the top flight.

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Man United set to sack Carrick

The Man United hierarchy have ultimately been left to decide whether they have seen enough in the last two games against Roma and Aston Villa to allow Carrick to lead the team after the international window.

Man United's director of football Jason Wilcox is leading the review into Carrick's future, with the help of chief executive Omar Berrada, before co-owners Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the Glazer family sign off the final decision.

According to The Athletic, the expectation is that Carrick will be relieved of his duties before the Red Devils return to action against Liverpool on November 22.

While Man United insist they are yet to make a final decision, the club are already working on potential replacements.

As a result, it appears that Carrick's tenure as Man United's permanent boss will end after overseeing just four wins in 16 matches this season.

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Pochettino among candidates to take Man United job

The Athletic report claims that Mauricio Pochettino will feature 'highly' among the shortlist of potential managerial candidates.

Pochettino recently extended his contract with the USA national team until 2030, although he is said to have a release clause in his deal.

Eddie Howe is also said to be in the mix, although it was recently reported that Man United are not completely sold on the former Newcastle United boss.

Ex-Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann is another possible option if Man United officially decide to remove Carrick from his post.