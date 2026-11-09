The five Premier League managers under the most pressure - where does Michael Carrick rank?

The November international break has arrived at a particularly uncomfortable time for several Premier League managers, with the opening months of the 2026-27 campaign exposing serious problems at clubs with very different expectations and ambitions.

While some teams have made encouraging progress, others have struggled to deliver consistent results, leaving their managers facing growing questions about their futures as club executives consider whether a change in the dugout could improve their fortunes.

Manchester United's Michael Carrick remains among the most vulnerable after another difficult start to the season, while Crystal Palace's Pierre Sage is reportedly on the brink of losing his position following Sunday's defeat to Liverpool.

Regis Le Bris, Matthias Jaissle and Oliver Glasner also entered the weekend under scrutiny, although their respective results have altered the immediate picture, with Sunderland and Nottingham Forest recording important victories against Chelsea and Manchester City.

With the Premier League now pausing for international football, Sports Mole looks at five managers who have had plenty to think about over the coming weeks.

1. Michael Carrick – Manchester United

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Carrick's position at Manchester United remains one of the biggest talking points in the Premier League, with the former midfielder struggling to convince that he is the right person to lead the club out of its current difficulties.

United have endured a miserable opening to the campaign, with their 4-4 draw against Aston Villa on Sunday leaving them 18th in the table with just eight points from 10 matches.

Although rescuing a point after falling behind was evidence of some fighting spirit, the result extended their disappointing league run, with Carrick still waiting for his first Premier League victory since August.

The situation has been particularly concerning given United's status and the resources available to the manager, while their 3-0 home defeat to Bournemouth and subsequent 2-0 loss against Chelsea have intensified scrutiny of his tactical approach and ability to get the best out of his squad.

Carrick retains considerable support among sections of the fanbase, which could work in his favour, but the club's hierarchy will be increasingly concerned about United's position in the relegation zone and the prospect of allowing the season to deteriorate further.

The Red Devils' dramatic comeback against Roma in the Champions League offered some encouragement, although the Premier League remains the priority, and the international break could provide United's decision-makers with an opportunity to assess whether he deserves more time.

2. Pierre Sage – Crystal Palace

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Sage appears to be facing the most immediate threat of the five managers, with Crystal Palace reportedly preparing to part company with the Frenchman following their disappointing start to the season.

Appointed in the summer as Oliver Glasner's successor, Sage has struggled to reproduce the organisation and consistency that made Palace an established force under the Austrian.

Sunday's 3-1 defeat to Liverpool at Selhurst Park left the Eagles bottom of the Premier League table with seven points from their opening 10 matches, having recorded just two victories during that period.

Their defensive problems have been particularly damaging, with Palace conceding 24 goals, the highest total in the division, while their inability to turn performances into positive results has placed considerable pressure on their new manager.

The Frenchman's position has also been weakened by a lack of support from sections of the Palace fanbase, with the 5-0 defeat against Brighton earlier in the campaign providing another difficult moment during his short tenure.

According to reports, the club are now preparing to dismiss Sage, with the international break offering a convenient opportunity to make a managerial change without immediately disrupting the playing schedule.

Having inherited a difficult situation following the departure of Glasner and the loss of important players, Sage can point to mitigating circumstances, but the results have been insufficient to convince the hierarchy that he can turn things around.

3. Regis Le Bris – Sunderland

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Le Bris has earned considerable credit for his work at Sunderland, having guided the Black Cats to promotion before overseeing an impressive seventh-place finish in their first Premier League season back in the top flight.

However, expectations have changed following that achievement, and the Frenchman has discovered that maintaining Sunderland's progress is proving considerably more difficult.

The Black Cats entered the weekend in the relegation zone, with their performances and results raising questions about whether the squad had been strengthened sufficiently to cope with the demands of another campaign.

A 2-0 Europa League defeat to Dinamo Zagreb had also increased the pressure, particularly after Le Bris admitted that his decision to rotate the team had not worked as intended.

Nevertheless, Sunderland produced an important response on Sunday, beating Chelsea 1-0 to move up to 19th with eight points.

The victory should ease some of the immediate scrutiny surrounding Le Bris, although it does little to disguise the broader problems facing the club, particularly with a demanding run of fixtures awaiting them after the international break.

The manager's previous achievements should earn him patience, but Sunderland need to demonstrate that they can compete consistently rather than relying on occasional victories to keep their survival hopes alive.

4. Matthias Jaissle – Newcastle United

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Jaissle's position at Newcastle United is not necessarily as precarious as those of Carrick and Sage, but there are growing concerns about the direction of a club that expected to challenge for European qualification.

The German inherited a difficult situation following Eddie Howe's departure, particularly after Newcastle sanctioned the sales of several influential players, including Alexander Isak, Anthony Gordon, Sandro Tonali and captain Bruno Guimaraes across successive transfer windows.

However, the significant investment made in replacements has not produced the expected improvement, with Newcastle struggling to establish a consistent playing identity under their new manager.

Their 1-1 draw against Fulham on Saturday left them 12th with 12 points from 10 matches, continuing a disappointing run that has included damaging defeats and unconvincing performances.

Jaissle has also faced criticism for Newcastle's approach in possession, with his explanation following the defeat to Everton that his players had resorted to too many long balls raising further questions about the team's tactical execution.

There are mitigating circumstances, particularly the scale of the squad changes and the limited time available to build a cohesive team, but Newcastle's underlying performances have offered little encouragement.

The international break gives Jaissle an opportunity to work on those problems, although a significant improvement will be required if he is to convince supporters and the club's hierarchy that he is capable of taking Newcastle forward.

5. Oliver Glasner – Nottingham Forest

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Glasner's situation is an interesting one because, despite facing considerable pressure before the weekend, the Austrian has given himself some breathing space with an impressive victory over Manchester City.

Forest had endured a difficult opening to the campaign, with their lack of goals and inability to turn promising performances into victories leaving them 19th after nine matches.

Their attacking struggles were particularly concerning, although the underlying statistics suggested that Glasner's side had been unfortunate, with their expected points tally significantly better than their actual position.

The club's ownership structure also makes the situation uncomfortable for the manager, with Evangelos Marinakis having demonstrated little hesitation in making managerial changes when results have failed to meet expectations.

However, Forest delivered one of the weekend's biggest surprises by beating Manchester City 3-1 at the City Ground, with the result lifting them to 16th in the table on nine points.

The victory represents a significant boost for Glasner, particularly after a period in which questions were being raised about his team's attacking efficiency and ability to collect points.

Nevertheless, one impressive result will not completely resolve Forest's problems, and the Austrian will need to build on the performance when domestic football resumes.

With the club's ambitions and expectations remaining high, Glasner will know that continued improvement is essential if he is to avoid becoming the next managerial casualty in an increasingly unforgiving Premier League.