Man United 4-4 Aston Villa: Red Devils set Premier League record in chaotic Old Trafford draw

Manchester United created a unique piece of history during Sunday's chaotic Premier League encounter with Aston Villa at Old Trafford.

The 20-time English champions found themselves both 2-0 and 4-2 behind on home soil but managed to fight back on both occasions to claim a point in a 4-4 draw.

Man United have therefore become the first team to trail by two goals and level twice in the same Premier League fixture.

Alysson and Nicolas Jackson scored to send Villa two goals ahead inside four minutes, before Bruno Fernandes and Youri Tielemans levelled it up at 2-2 late in the first period.

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Man United made history in chaotic draw with Villa

Villa then found themselves 4-2 ahead courtesy of goals from John McGinn and Leon Goretzka early in the second half, only for Man United to score twice in stoppage time through Joshua Zirkzee and Patrick Dorgu to secure a share of the spoils.

Man United have entered the international break in the relegation zone, though, sitting 18th in the Premier League table, claiming only eight points from 10 matches.

"It's a tough one to digest in some ways because, you know, there are moments which end up being key moments," Carrick told Sky Sports News after the match.

"We're kind of beating ourselves a little bit in many ways, at the moment, which is disappointing and it's making things difficult. But, at the same point, the rest of the game of football has been very good, for the most part. We didn't give them an awful lot.

"They didn't create an awful lot and I thought we created a lot, we had a lot of control. A lot of progression in the game, a lot of moments an pressure. So, to end the game like we have, I'm just disappointed we haven't won, to be honest. We did more than enough to win the game today and I'm really disappointed that we haven't taken all three points.

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Carrick pleased with "character" and "quality" against Villa

"I liked the character and the quality of football. We attacked the box well and had moments, we had chances. Coming from a place where you’re 2-0 down and not in a good place, the boys played well, it was just moments.

"Apart from that, a lot of the game was how we’d want it, but goals make a big difference. To finish the game like that, we kept going, kept believing. That shows the boys’ character. We managed to pull it back in midweek [against Roma] and we've pulled it back, to a degree, today. So there's some character in that dressing room.

"There's some character to dig deep. There's a lot of quality in there and, if we can tighten up on the moments, then we can win games, a lot of games."

Man United will be aiming to win for just the second time in the Premier League this season when they head to Liverpool after the November international break.