Tottenham transfer news: Spurs now set to rival Man Utd for £33m left-back target in January window

Tottenham Hotspur are considering a move for Barcelona left-back Alejandro Balde ahead of the January transfer window.

The 22-year-old is expected to explore an exit from Camp Nou, with super-agent Jorge Mendes sounding out several Premier League clubs.

Manchester United are among those interested, but Spurs could now enter the race for a defender who may be available on loan.

Spurs enter Alejandro Balde race

© Imago / IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Balde's future at Barcelona is increasingly uncertain as the player's representatives are speaking to several sides, with the Premier League viewed as the Spaniard's preferred destination, per reports in Spain.

Liverpool, Aston Villa and United have all listened to the terms of a potential deal, while Spurs and Manchester City are also being considered.

Barcelona would ideally like to secure a permanent exit worth around €40m (£33m), but Mendes reportedly believes a loan with an option-to-buy could be a more realistic solution.

That option could become mandatory if certain conditions are met, allowing Barcelona to free up salary space immediately while potentially securing a significant future fee.

The LaLiga giants are keen to use any departure to create room in their wage budget ahead of January recruitment. A decision is expected in December, with Mendes assessing the available projects before determining the best option for his client.

Alejandro Balde could solve left-back woes at Spurs or United

© Imago

Both Tottenham and United have reasons to consider a move for the Barcelona defender.

United have been desperate for greater reliability at left-back, with Luke Shaw's recurring injury problems making it difficult to depend on him throughout a full campaign.

Meanwhile, in north London, Destiny Udogie has yet to provide the consistency the club would have hoped for, while relying on an ageing Andy Robertson would hardly represent a long-term solution.

Balde, meanwhile, offers a younger option with experience at the highest level and the potential to develop into a first-choice defender.

An initial loan arrangement could also make the deal more appealing to both Premier League clubs, particularly if Barcelona are willing to include an option-to-buy.

United may have a more obvious need, but Spurs could also benefit considerably from adding a player with Balde's attacking qualities and experience.

With Mendes exploring the English market, this is a transfer situation worth monitoring closely as January approaches.