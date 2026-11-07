Leeds 1-0 Tottenham: Roberto De Zerbi sets unwanted 39-game worst as Premier League record exposes major Spurs flaw

Tottenham Hotspur's loss to Leeds United means they have failed to win any of the past 39 matches in the Premier League in which they conceded first (D9, L30), an unwanted record in the competition.

Spurs were hopeful of securing a fourth consecutive win in the Premier League, but they instead suffered a 1-0 defeat at Elland Road, with Noah Okafor scoring a late winner.

The result leaves the Londoners in 10th place with 12 points after 10 matchweeks, but they are only three points from 16th-placed Coventry City.

Roberto De Zerbi will be particularly concerned by his team's failure to find the back of the net after going behind, with the club having only scored 10 times in the top flight so far.

Opta data shows that Spurs have in fact failed to win any of their last 39 Premier League games in which they conceded first, their longest ever run in the competition.

39 - Tottenham Hotspur have failed to win any of their last 39 games in the Premier League in which they've conceded the opening goal (D9 L30); their longest ever run in the competition. Setback. https://t.co/0FfwlLIXO1 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 7, 2026

Attacking problems: Why did Tottenham lose against Leeds United?

Though Leeds could have been reduced to 10 men in the first half, a possible VAR error should not distract from the fact that Spurs looked poor offensively yet again.

The Londoners produced seven shots to the victors' 16 on Saturday, and no player in the visiting team produced more than one shot on target.

TOTTENHAM ATTACKING STATS vs. LEEDS Shots: 7 Shots on Target: 4 Expected Goals (xG): 0.77 Open Play xG: 0.69 Most Shots: Omar Marmoush (2)

Despite signing the likes of Omar Marmoush and Savio in the summer transfer window, De Zerbi's side have rarely offered any threat in the final third.

James Maddison's creativity has been missed, but his absence cannot explain why they have failed to score in half of their Premier League games this season.

© Iconsport / Mark Pain/Alamy

Are Spurs still at risk of relegation from Premier League?

Spurs have finished 17th in the Premier League in each of the last two seasons, so nobody at the club can afford to take safety for granted.

Tottenham could end the weekend in 14th place, and the gap to the bottom three could be as small as two points.

De Zerbi has not been able to eradicate all of the defensive mistakes that have plagued the Londoners, and given his players have frequently struggled in the final third, it would not be surprising if they battled against demotion yet again.