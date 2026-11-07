Arsenal transfer news: Mikel Arteta reveals "valuable" role amid Antonio Nusa links to Gunners ahead of January window

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has revealed that international matches are used to help assess potential transfer targets amid links to Antonio Nusa.

The RB Leipzig winger has often been touted as a possible target of the Gunners, especially as the Londoners have at times looked blunt in the final third.

With the international break beginning after this weekend, the 21-year-old will be back in action for Norway, and he will play alongside Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard.

Speaking to reporters ahead of their Premier League clash with Hull City on Saturday, Arteta insisted that international matches can be informative when making transfer decisions, saying: "Yes, we do [use international football to aid work ahead of a transfer window].

"Obviously, when we have the opportunity to talk to our players about some players that they share two or three weeks together with, it's very valuable information. I think we all do that. It is a big difference between the Premier League and international football and what is there, but there's always a lot to learn."

Nusa has been included in the Norway squad for his nation's games against Wales on November 14 and against Demark on November 17, and perhaps Odegaard could help convince the winger to move to the Emirates in that time.

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Antonio Nusa transfer rumours: The right choice for Arsenal?

Nusa is enjoying a strong season in Germany, with the winger currently Leipzig's leading scorer (six) and assist provider (seven) in all competitions.

His return in both categories have already surpassed the five goals and four assists he produced in 2025-26, and his pace has proven deadly when cutting inside onto his right foot from the left flank.

It is rare for an attacker to be as strong at finishing as they are at creating chances, so Nusa's profile could be invaluable against deep defences.

While he is likely to be expensive in either the January or summer transfer windows, Arsenal should have him high on their radar.

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Antonio Nusa to Arsenal: Should transfer worry Premier League?

Arsenal have at times been criticised for their style of play, with opposition fans and pundits arguing that they lack attacking intent.

However, it should be remembered that Arteta does not have a particularly elite set of forwards to choose from, with there question marks about every attacker's place in the lineup.

While Nusa may take time to settle into the Premier League, the prospect of Arsenal improving their frontline should be a worry for the rest of the division given the Gunners are already one of the best defensive teams in the world.