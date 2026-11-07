Arsenal learn William Saliba France decision as Zinedine Zidane names squad

Arsenal defender William Saliba has not been selected in Zinedine Zidane's latest France squad.

Saliba has not played any competitive football since he was forced off in France's World Cup semi-final defeat against Spain due to a back issue.

The 25-year-old's injury struggles opened the door for summer signing Ezri Konsa to form a strong central defensive partnership with Gabriel Magalhaes that has helped Arsenal move three points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

However, Mikel Arteta will soon have a big selection decision to make, with Saliba back in training and on the verge of making his long-awaited return.

Saliba was named as a substitute for Wednesday's 2-1 win over Slavia Prague in the Champions League and should be in the matchday squad for Saturday's Premier League meeting with Hull City.

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Arteta reveals contact with France over Saliba fitness

With Saliba available for selection, Arteta revealed that Arsenal had been in "close contact' with France ahead of their squad announcement.

Speaking in Friday's pre-match press conference, Arteta said: "We've been in very close contact. I think they are announcing their squad at 5pm this evening.

"They have all the information. Now it's about them, about Zinedine in this case to make the call. We will accept whatever it is.

"I think it's something between them. Willy needs minutes as well. I know how much he loves to be in the national team.

"It's a new manager, a really exciting one as well, so whatever he has decided is fine for us."

Zidane makes Saliba selection decision

??? La liste de Zinédine Zidane pour nos 2 derniers matchs de la phase de groupes de Ligue des Nations, face à l’Italie et à la Turquie ! Première convocation pour Pablo Pagis ? https://t.co/Tmwmhcgg8C — Equipe de France ⭐⭐ (@equipedefrance) November 6, 2026

While Saliba could benefit from some competitive minutes, Arsenal will surely welcome the news that the 25-year-old has been left out of Zidane's squad.

Zidane has seemingly exercised caution with Saliba's return to action, which means the 25-year-old will not play under the France boss until at least March next year.

Instead of picking Saliba, Zidane has named Manchester United's Leny Yoro and Liverpool's Jeremy Jacquet among his centre-back options.

Dayot Upamecano, Ibrahima Konate and Pierre Kalulu have also been called up for the final international window of 2026.