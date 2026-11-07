Crystal Palace lineup vs. Liverpool: Predicted XI for Premier League fixture after Jean-Philippe Mateta red card

Eddie Nketiah could lead the line for Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Sunday against Liverpool due to the red card Jean-Philippe Mateta received last Saturday.

The Eagles will welcome the Merseysiders to Selhurst Park this weekend, but they are facing an attacking crisis, with Mateta suspended and Ismaila Sarr injured.

That could make Nketiah the most obvious candidate to start up front, and he may be supported by forwards Evann Guessand and Yeremi Pino.

Midfielder Adam Wharton was sent off on Thursday in the Europa League against Hoffenheim, though that dismissal does not impact domestic football, meaning he is set to partner Daichi Kamada.

Tyrick Mitchell has at times been a threat from left wing-back, while Anan Khalaili is likely to start on the opposite side.

In defence, there is no reason to doubt the inclusion of centre-backs Jaydee Canvot, Axel Disasi and Chris Richards ahead of goalkeeper Dean Henderson.

Crystal Palace possible starting lineup:

Henderson; Canvot, Disasi, Richards; Khalaili, Wharton, Kamada, Mitchell; Pino, Guessand; Nketiah

> Click here to see how Liverpool could line up for this match