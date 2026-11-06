Preview: Crystal Palace vs Liverpool - prediction, team news, lineups

Liverpool will hope to bounce back and deliver a fatal blow to Pierre Sage's hopes of remaining in charge of Crystal Palace when the two clash in the Premier League on Sunday at Selhurst Park.

The Reds are sixth in the top flight with 15 points after nine matchweeks, and the come into the weekend on the back of a 3-2 defeat against Fenerbahce in the Champions League on Wednesday, whereas Palace are 18th with just seven points and could end the weekend in last place.

Match preview

Palace may soon find themselves on the lookout for a new manager, with Sage coming under immense pressure considering his side have won just once in their last seven games, and their 2-0 defeat against Tottenham Hotspur on October 31 was a particularly frustrating afternoon for the head coach.

Their latest result was a 1-1 stalemate with Hoffenheim on Thursday in the Europa League, and while the fact the Londoners managed to score a stoppage-time equaliser despite having 10 men on the pitch should be seen positively, it was still another match without victory.

The defensive solidity that had defined Oliver Glasner's reign has disappeared, with the Eagles having conceded the most goals in the Premier League (21).

Palace are not cut adrift in the relegation zone given only two points separate them from 15th-placed Fulham, but losing a fourth consecutive top-flight fixture would be hugely demoralising.

Selhurst Park has been far from the fortress that it has been in the past considering they have won just three of their seven homes contests this season, and it will be a serious concern to supporters that the hosts have lost three of their four Premier League games at the stadium so far.

© Iconsport / SPI

Andoni Iraola's reign at Liverpool has been largely positive, but the club have now lost consecutive games, with their 1-0 loss against Arsenal on November 1 effectively ending any early hopes that the team could challenge for the title.

The Reds twice took the lead against Fenerbahce, only to concede four minutes after each time they scored, before Vedat Muriqi netted the winner 11 minutes from time.

Liverpool did enjoy impressive triumphs against Bournemouth, Brentford and Brighton & Hove Albion in their five most recent league outings, and their only defeats in the top flight have come against Manchester City and Arsenal.

However, it cannot be ignored that the Merseysiders have scored just 11 goals in nine Premier League clashes this season, with striker Alexander Isak receiving little service in the penalty area.

While the Reds were beaten 2-1 by Palace when they last travelled to Selhurst Park in September 2025, they won 10 of their prior 11 meetings with the Eagles at the stadium.

It should also be noted that Liverpool's defeat against Fenerbahce was their first loss on the road this campaign, with Iraola having guided the team to four victories from their six away trips so far.

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Team News

© Iconsport / Gepa

The most obvious problem for Palace to solve is how to replace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta, who received a red card for a dangerous tackle on Tottenham's Micky van de Ven.

Ismaila Sarr could have been an option to lead the line, but he is also injured, so perhaps Eddie Nketiah will start his fourth Premier League match of the season, supported by Evann Guessand and Yeremi Pino.

Daichi Kamada and Adam Wharton are likely to patrol the middle of the pitch ahead of defenders Jaydee Canvot, Axel Disasi and Chris Richards.

Liverpool knew before the start of the season that they would be without the likes of Hugo Ekitike and Giovanni Leoni for much of 2026, but there are growing concerns about Ryan Gravenberch's heel fracture.

The midfielder was left out entirely on Wednesday, and while he could play through the pain barrier, it would be surprising if he was even in the squad.

Trey Nyoni is deserving of a spot alongside Alexis Mac Allister, but the 19-year-old has started his side's last two games, therefore Iraola will almost certainly opt to rest the youngster in favour of Dominik Szoboszlai.

Crystal Palace possible starting lineup:

Henderson; Canvot, Disasi, Richards; Khalaili, Wharton, Kamada, Mitchell; Pino, Guessand; Nketiah

Liverpool possible starting lineup:

Alisson; Araujo, Jacquet, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Szoboszlai, Mac Allister; Gakpo, Wirtz, Barcola; Isak

We say: Crystal Palace 0-2 Liverpool

Palace may boast the advantage of playing at home, but their lack of options in attack could cost them.

While Liverpool have been far from perfect in the final third, they have often taken three points from Selhurst Park, and it would not be surprising if they claimed another victory on the road this weekend.

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