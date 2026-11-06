Preview: Monza vs Atalanta BC - prediction, team news, lineups

Atalanta BC will be looking to end a six-match winless run across all competitions when they travel to Monza on Sunday for matchday 11 of the Serie A campaign.

Maurizio Sarri's side sit 13th in the Italian top-flight table after collecting just 11 points from their opening 10 matches, leaving them four points above the relegation zone, where the hosts occupy 18th place.

Match preview

Atalanta's struggles have continued into November, with a 3-0 home defeat to Parma in their most recent league outing leaving them without a Serie A victory in four matches since beating Venezia 3-1 on October 12.

That run has contributed to La Dea's weakest start to a Serie A season since 2014-15, having managed just three victories from their opening 10 fixtures, during which they have scored 16 goals and conceded 20, highlighting the need for greater balance at both ends of the pitch.

Sarri's men head into this encounter on the back of a 1-1 draw against Kairat Almaty at the New Balance Arena, where Nikola Krstovic scored an 82nd-minute equaliser, leaving the Bergamo outfit 16th in the league-phase table and still without a win in six outings across all competitions.

Atalanta will also be looking to secure their first league victory away from home this weekend after collecting just one point from their opening four Serie A away fixtures, although that came in their most recent trip, a 2-2 draw against Fiorentina.

Sarri has endured a difficult start to his first season in charge, although the former Lazio boss can take some encouragement from his record against Juric, having won five of their 12 previous managerial meetings and lost just twice, and will be hoping to improve that tally on Sunday in what promises to be an interesting reunion.

© Imago / Italy Photo Press

Juric, who previously spent four months in charge of La Dea between July and November 2025, now faces his former side as Monza look to end a three-match losing streak following defeats to Torino and Napoli before last weekend's 2-1 setback against Bologna.

The Biancorossi, who had scored in each of their opening 10 league fixtures since returning to the top flight this season, initially took the lead at Renato Dall'Ara through Gustavo Varela's sixth-minute penalty, only to concede twice either side of half time before Patrick Cutrone missed a late spot kick.

That result marked the eighth time Juric's men had conceded multiple goals in a Serie A match this season, while their league-high 24 goals conceded underline their defensive problems, but they have been more productive going forward, with only the current top six scoring more than Monza's 17.

The Biancorossi have enjoyed a mixed record on home soil this season, collecting six points from a possible 12, although their most recent outing at the Stadio Brianteo ended in a 4-1 defeat to Napoli.

History in this fixture offers little encouragement for Monza, who have lost each of their previous four league meetings with Atalanta on their own turf and suffered defeat in all seven of their last competitive encounters, including a 4-0 thrashing in May 2025 that confirmed their relegation in the 2024-25 season.



Monza Serie A form:

Atalanta BC Serie A form:

Atalanta BC form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / Giuseppe Maffia

Monza captain Matteo Pessina remains unavailable after undergoing surgery in August, while Jakub Ziolkowski is still recovering from a foot injury.

Michael Folorunsho is also expected to miss out with a calf problem, while Yvan Maye remains a doubt after missing the last four outings with a muscular issue.

Gustavo Varela is expected to lead the line, with Dany Mota and Jay Robinson likely to provide support behind him in an attacking midfield pairing that could also drift out wide.

Atalanta have a considerably longer injury list, with Isak Hien, Raoul Bellanova, Gianluca Gaetano and Thomas Kristensen all sidelined with thigh-related injuries.

Odilon Kossounou is also expected to remain out with a femoris strain, while Giacomo Raspadori has suffered a recurrence of the same injury.

Franck Kessie and Sead Kolasinac are closer to returning, with Sarri confirming that both would train on Saturday before a decision was made on whether either could feature.

Gianluca Scamacca is available again and started in midweek, although the Italian manager has indicated that the striker still needs to regain his best condition, so it would not be surprising if the former West Ham man does not make Sunday's starting lineup.



Monza possible starting lineup:

Tornqvist; Kouadio, Goglichidze, Lucchesi; Birindelli, Colombo, Ondoa, Mangas; Mota, Robinson; Varela

Atalanta BC possible starting lineup:

Carnesecchi; Zappacosta, Scalvini, Obric, Bernasconi; Pasalic, Ederson; Zalewski, De Ketelaere, Rowe; Krstovic

We say: Monza 1-2 Atalanta BC

Monza's defensive problems make it difficult to see them containing Atalanta, who have dominated this fixture in recent years, and that could provide the visitors with a good opportunity to end their current winless run.



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