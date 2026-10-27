Preview: Fiorentina vs Atalanta BC - prediction, team news, lineups

Thwarted by late goals last week, Fiorentina and Atalanta BC will both be keen to end their winless streak when they meet at Stadio Franchi on Thursday.

While the Viola let victory slip through their grasp against the reigning Serie A champions, La Dea ultimately settled for one point from an eight-goal thriller on home turf.

Match preview

Despite investing heavily over the summer and acquiring a new coach, Fiorentina have actually made a worse start to the season than 12 months ago, when they first entered a prolonged period of crisis.

After sacking Fabio Grosso and re-hiring former interim Paolo Vanoli - who ultimately kept them afloat last term - not much has improved, and they have now lost six of their first eight league games.

The most recent defeat came at the hands of Inter Milan, though they came close to pulling off a shock result at San Siro: ex-AC Milan man Alex Jimenez had fired them in front with a stunner, and David De Gea kept Inter at bay with several saves.

However, the hosts finally equalised as stoppage time began, before Victor Valdepenas hauled over Marcus Thuram in the area and Piotr Zielinski converted a 98th-minute spot-kick.

So, having taken four points from his first two games after returning to Florence - plus winning a Coppa Italia tie against local rivals Pisa - Vanoli has since overseen three straight defeats.

Stuck inside the drop zone ahead of Thursday’s clash at Stadio Franchi, Fiorentina are also winless in seven Serie A home games dating back to the end of last term - yet history is still on their side.

© Imago / IPA Sport

Including a 1-1 draw on the final day of last season, Atalanta have won just twice across their last 25 top-flight trips to the Franchi, going home empty-handed on 14 occasions.

This game also comes amid a dismal run of form for the Bergamo club, who have slipped into the bottom half of Serie A by claiming just four points from their last six league matches.

Still adjusting to life under Maurizio Sarri, they have conceded 14 goals during that period - only free-falling Udinese have let in more.

Four were shipped in the space of 90 minutes against in-form Frosinone last week, as La Dea played out a thrilling home draw.

The hosts fell behind within 30 seconds but led 3-2 by half-time, largely thanks to a Nikola Krstovic brace; however, they ultimately shared the spoils after the Canarini made it 4-4 with only eight minutes left on the clock.

Now, having lost four straight games on the road - admittedly against Roma, Juventus, Ajax and Milan - Atalanta must face Fiorentina with both clubs desperate for points.

Fiorentina Serie A form:

Fiorentina form (all competitions):

Atalanta BC Serie A form:

Atalanta BC form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / Alessio Morgese

Fiorentina hope to welcome back Luca Ranieri from a foot injury, but his fellow defender Marin Pongracic was withdrawn early at San Siro and is a major doubt for Thursday night.

Though Vanoli is still missing Fabiano Parisi and French midfielder Arthur Atta, he has plenty of available options for rotation.

Top scorer Mateo Pellegrino faces a familiar fight for selection with Beto, as the pair continue to vie for one place up front.

Meanwhile, Krstovic is clearly winning his battle with Gianluca Scamacca: Atalanta’s Montenegrin striker has 18 Serie A goal involvements this calendar year - only Thuram and Donyell Malen have more - with seven coming from his last three league matches.

La Dea’s main concerns come at the other end, where several defenders are currently unavailable: Sead Kolasinac, Isak Hien, Odilon Kossounou and Raoul Bellanova.

Slightly easing Sarri’s selection problems, Giorgio Scalvini may be ready to return, but Franck Kessie, Kamaldeen Sulemana and Giacomo Raspadori all remain doubts.

Fiorentina possible starting lineup:

De Gea; Jimenez, Dragusin, Viery, Valdepenas; Ndour, Fagioli, Oulai; Mastantuono, Njie; Pellegrino

Atalanta BC possible starting lineup:

Carnesecchi; Zappacosta, Kristensen, Scalvini, Bernasconi; Gaetano, Ederson; Elmas, De Ketelaere, Zalewski; Krstovic

We say: Fiorentina 2-1 Atalanta BC

While both teams have recently struggled amid a tricky run of fixtures, Atalanta's form may actually be more concerning - and their injury-hit defence is getting leakier by the game.

Sarri's side are also woeful on the road, so Fiorentina can follow their near-miss against Inter with a big midweek win.

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