Sunday's Serie A predictions including Juventus vs. Lazio, AC Milan vs. Atalanta BC

Today's Serie A predictions include the joint pre-gameweek seven leaders, Lazio's showdown with Juventus in Turin, as well as Atalanta BC's clash with AC Milan at San Siro.

© Imago / Gribaudi/Image Photo

With just three league wins between them, Serie A strugglers Udinese and Lecce will clash in this week's Sunday lunchtime contest.

After a promising start to the season, both sides have faded, setting up an important fight for points in Udine.

We say: Udinese 1-0 Lecce

Neither team has managed to find any rhythm in the final third, with multiple forwards trying and failing to make an impact this season.

So, a single goal could separate the sides on Sunday, with the hosts more likely to find it - and that would lift Udinese above Lecce in the Serie A standings.

> Udinese vs. Lecce preview

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Still languishing at the wrong end of Serie A, crisis club Fiorentina must welcome high-flying Como to Stadio Franchi on Sunday.

While the Viola have only won one league game so far, their ambitious visitors have been dining at Europe's top table.

We say: Fiorentina 1-2 Como

A hectic schedule may be taking the edge off Como's incisive football, but they can still capitalise on Fiorentina's decline.

The Viola are too leaky at the back, while Vanoli has yet to find the right recipe up front.

> Fiorentina vs. Como preview

© Imago / Buzzi

Both winners in midweek, regional rivals AC Milan and Atalanta BC will meet for a Serie A contest on Sunday evening, when the clubs clash at San Siro.

Though the Lombardy sides excelled in Europe on Thursday night, they still trail behind Italy's current top four.

We say: AC Milan 2-1 Atalanta BC

While far from the finished product, Milan are building some momentum, and they could be making San Siro a fortress again.

With several Atalanta players unavailable, the Rossoneri should post their third Serie A home win on the spin.

>AC Milan vs. Atalanta BC preview

© Imago / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

Wrapping up another busy Serie A Sunday, fallen giants Juventus will welcome in-form Lazio to the Allianz Stadium this weekend.

Though Juve excelled in Europe on Thursday night, they still trail five points behind their visitors, who remain unbeaten in Italy's top flight.

We say: Juventus 1-1 Lazio

Against most pre-season predictions, Lazio are looking sharp under Gattuso, who can frustrate Spalletti by carving out a gritty away draw.

The former Italy coaches are set for an intriguing tactical battle, but Juve's wayward finishing could ultimately cost them again.

> Juventus vs. Lazio preview