Preview: Juventus vs Lazio - prediction, team news, lineups

Wrapping up another busy Serie A Sunday, fallen giants Juventus will welcome in-form Lazio to the Allianz Stadium this weekend.

Though Juve excelled in Europe on Thursday night, they still trail five points behind their visitors, who remain unbeaten in Italy's top flight.

Match preview

Recording a rare win on Spanish soil, Juventus fought back from behind to beat Celta Vigo 2-1 in midweek, preserving their perfect Europa League record.

Sitting pretty on six points from two games, they had previously thumped NEC 5-0 in Turin, so they are already well on their way towards the knockout rounds.

Now, the Bianconeri must try to translate such impressive European displays into improved domestic results, having slipped behind Serie A's current top four.

Juve have only won one of their last four league games, following a 1-1 away draw with Cagliari last week, and Spalletti may be feeling the pressure.

The veteran coach was sent off following a touchline confrontation with his opposite number in Sardinia, as his team slipped down the table to sixth place.

Now heading back to the sanctuary of home turf, Juventus aim to halt Lazio's early-season surge - but they have taken just two points from the pair's last three league meetings.

© Imago / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

Much has changed since Lazio were dumped out of the Coppa Italia by Mantova in their opening game of the campaign, and they joined league leaders Inter Milan on 16 points by beating 10-man Monza last week.

The capital club achieved such a feat despite an ongoing fan boycott, with goals from Nuno Tavares, Gustav Isaksen and Andrea Pinamonti getting the job done at a near-empty Stadio Olimpico.

Still unbeaten in Serie A, with five wins and one draw, Gennaro Gattuso is currently faring better than his predecessor as Italy coach, Spalletti.

Before heading to Turin, his Lazio side have yet to drop a point on the road, conceding just once and keeping two clean sheets.

With a statement victory this week, Gattuso would become the first man to win six of his first seven Serie A games as Biancocelesti boss - but that is surely easier said than done.

Juventus Serie A form:

Juventus form (all competitions):

Lazio Serie A form:

Team News

© Imago / SOPA Images

Set to serve a touchline ban due to his clash with Cagliari boss Fabio Pisacane, Spalletti is expected to rotate Juve's injury-hit squad amid a frantic spell of fixtures.

The hosts are still without several players: captain Manuel Locatelli joins Kenan Yildiz, Khephren Thuram, Jeff Ekhator and reserve goalkeeper Kamil Grabara on the sidelines; Jeremie Boga remains a doubt.

Despite his domestic woes, Randal Kolo Muani has now been involved in nine goals across his last nine European matches. After scoring and hitting the bar last weekend, the French forward was on target against Celta; so he may regain his place from Nick Woltemade, who also scored in Vigo.

Pinamonti and Tijjani Noslin are vying to lead Lazio's attack: the latter's first Serie A strike was against Juventus in February 2024, and he has recently posted four goal involvements from his last three matches.

Having dislocated a shoulder on Iceland duty, fellow forward Albert Gudmundsson will not return until after the next international break; injured winger Matteo Cancellieri will join him on the sidelines this week.

More positively, Danilo Cataldi is fit again. Adam Marusic and ex-Juve midfielder Nicolo Rovella are both closing in on comebacks but may not be ready to travel on Sunday.

Juventus possible starting lineup:

Vicario; Kalulu, Bremer, Lucumi, Celik; Luiz, Sarr; Zhegrova, McKennie, Gonzalez; Kolo Muani

Lazio possible starting lineup:

Mandas; Floriani Mussolini, Doekhi, Provstgaard, Tavares; Frattesi, Belahyane, Taylor; Isaksen, Noslin, Zaccagni

We say: Juventus 1-1 Lazio

Against most pre-season predictions, Lazio are looking sharp under Gattuso, who can frustrate Spalletti by carving out a gritty away draw.

The former Italy coaches are set for an intriguing tactical battle, but Juve's wayward finishing could ultimately cost them again.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.