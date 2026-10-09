Preview: Cagliari vs Juventus - prediction, team news, lineups

Looking down at their illustrious visitors in the Serie A standings, surprise package Cagliari will welcome Juventus to Sardinia on Sunday evening.

After five rounds, the Rossoblu sat two points above Juve - and just one shy of top spot - so they must hope a long international break does not halt that momentum.

Match preview

Since claiming maximum points from the opening two rounds, Juventus have endured mixed fortunes, but it has been a broadly positive start to the 2026-27 campaign.

Having required a late leveller to avoid defeat against AC Milan on matchday three, they then suffered an agonising defeat to Sassuolo despite twice coming back from behind.

After the Bianconeri were beaten 3-2 in Reggio Emilia, they immediately bounced straight back with an emphatic Europa League victory over NEC Nijmegen.

Fresh from a 5-0 win, Juve took that momentum into their final fixture before the international break, beating Atalanta 2-0 in Turin.

While his strikers have yet to warm up, Luciano Spalletti will be pleased with a record of four clean sheets from six competitive games, and his side have faced the fewest shots in Serie A so far.

Now, they must head south to Sardinia, where Juve lost 1-0 last season; home or away, they have only won two of their last five league games against Cagliari.

© Imago / Contrast

Looking at the head-to-head through a slightly longer lens, Sunday's hosts have lost seven of the last 10, so history will not be on their side.

Present form suggests they should have a chance, though, as Cagliari were riding the crest of a wave before international football intervened.

Having signed off with a 1-0 win over Udinese, the Rossoblu already have 12 points on the board, leaving them fourth in the early Serie A standings.

Fabio Piscane's side also boast the division's best defensive record with just two goals conceded, despite facing more shots than 18 other clubs.

Pisacane must hope to pick up that momentum this week, as Cagliari return to the Unipol Domus, where they have already beaten Atalanta and Lecce.

Cagliari Serie A form:

Cagliari form (all competitions):

Juventus Serie A form:

Juventus form (all competitions):

W

W

D

L

W

W

Team News

© Iconsport / Marco Alpozzi / Lapresse

Juventus lost a low-key friendly against Cremonese last week, when several fringe players filled in, but a more familiar XI will start now their internationals have returned.

Randal Kolo Muani failed to find the net in that match, and he has yet to score a Serie A goal since returning to Turin; despite starting all five games, he has only attempted 11 shots.

Nonetheless, the French forward should beat Newcastle United loanee Nick Woltemade to selection up front, as Spalletti has few other options.

Juve's injury list remains long and significant, as star man Kenan Yildiz and captain Manuel Locatelli join Khephren Thuram, Jeremie Boga, Jeff Ekhator and reserve goalkeeper Kamil Grabara on the sidelines.

Cagliari will also be missing a number of players: Mattia Felici, Yael Trepy, Alessandro Deiola and Riyad Idrissi are all absent, while Kevin Carlos is a major doubt.

More positively, Pisacane can select two Italy internationals, after Alessandro Romano made his Azzurri debut in the UEFA Nations League and Daniel Maldini took his tally to nine senior caps.

Before the break, Maldini had scored in three consecutive Serie A appearances, so he should link up with Paul Mendy in the final third.

Cagliari possible starting lineup:

Caprile; Pedro, Mina, Rodriguez, Obert; Adopo, Winks, Romano; Fazzini, Maldini; Mendy

Juventus possible starting lineup:

Vicario; Kalulu, Bremer, Lucumi, Cambiaso; Luiz, Sarr; Conceicao, McKennie, Alajbegovic; Kolo Muani

We say: Cagliari 0-1 Juventus

Though they slipped up while chasing victory against Sassuolo, that was Juve's sole defeat in eight Serie A away games dating back to last season.

Cagliari's good run must come to an end, as they have been somewhat fortunate not to concede more goals, while a three-week hiatus will not help.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.