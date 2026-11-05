Preview: Cagliari vs. Frosinone - prediction, team news, lineups

Winless at Cagliari since 2013, Frosinone head into Saturday's gameweek-11 fixture at Unipol Domus as the likely favourites.

The promoted side have thrived since returning to the top flight, sitting sixth in the Serie A table ahead of another visit to a ground where they have not won in over a decade.

Match preview

Cagliari's start to the 2026-27 campaign has been mixed, with the Sardinians experiencing contrasting fortunes across the opening rounds.

Fabio Pisacane's men claimed four victories from their opening five matches, suffering an understandable home defeat to Inter Milan, before drawing 1-1 with Juventus in gameweek six.

That point appeared encouraging in isolation, but the Isolani have failed to collect any more since, suffering four consecutive defeats to Monza, Bologna, Roma and Lazio while notably surrendering leads against both capital clubs.

Those results leave Pisacane's men 12th in the Serie A table, although they could climb as high as eighth if the teams above them, Napoli, Bologna, Torino and Genoa, all drop points.

However, that outcome depends on the Sardinians ending their league losing streak against an in-form, high-flying visiting side.

© Imago / Action Plus

Frosinone's return to the top flight after two years brought the customary uncertainty, but the Canaries have flourished in the big time.

They offered signs of what was to come during their opening-day defeat to Juventus at Stadio Benito Stirpe, where the Old Lady claimed a 1-0 victory.

Only Napoli have beaten Massimiliano Alvini's side since, with the Canarini securing six victories from their next nine matches to sit sixth in the Serie A table ahead of matchday 11.

Their only away league defeat remains last month's 3-0 hammering at the Maradona in Naples, while the Ciociari have claimed a 3-0 victory over Fiorentina and earned satisfying draws at Genoa and Atalanta, the latter finishing 4-4 in Bergamo.

If there were grounds for criticism of Alvini's troops, it would be their failure to capitalise on Genoa and Atalanta's underwhelming form when facing those clubs, with Daniele De Rossi's men sitting 15th in the table and the Bergamo outfit two places below.

Nonetheless, they enter Saturday's encounter seeking their first away top-flight victory since August, a result that would also end their 13-year wait for success at Cagliari.

Cagliari Serie A form:

Frosinone Serie A form:

Team News

© Imago / IPA Sport

Adam Obert will miss this weekend's clash after receiving a late red card for two bookable offences against Lazio last time out.

Alessandro Deiola and Roberto Gagliardini are doubtful due to head and ankle injuries respectively; however, Alieu Fadera (thigh), Mattia Felici (knee), Riyad Idrissi (knee) and M'Bala Nzola (thigh) are unavailable.

With two-goal forward Nzola absent, Daniel Maldini is the only available player to have scored more than once for the Sardinians this term and will aim to add to his five-goal tally against the visitors.

Antonio Raimondo was withdrawn after 30 minutes of Frosinone's eventual 2-0 victory over Torino, and the Capocannoniere contender is unavailable for the away side.

Raimondo's absence represents a significant blow, given that his eight goals account for a third of the Canaries' league tally of 24; Daniel Birligea should start, having recently scored twice in the 5-1 thrashing of Lecce on October 29.

Florian Grillitsch is also likely to miss out for the Canaries, having not played since September due to a thigh injury.

Cagliari possible starting lineup:

Caprile; Ze Pedro, Mina, Rodriguez, Sugawara; Adopo, Romano; Koffer, Maldini, Fazzini; Mendy

Frosinone possible starting lineup:

Palmisani; Oyono, Monterisi, Calvani, Bracaglia; Masini, Calo; Ghedjemis, Schmid, Kvernadze; Birligea

We say: Cagliari 1-2 Frosinone

Raimondo's absence removes a significant source of goals for Frosinone, but Birligea's recent brace against Lecce suggests that the visitors retain enough firepower to trouble their struggling hosts.

Cagliari have repeatedly failed to protect promising positions during their four-match losing run, and the Canaries have our backing to end their long wait for victory in Sardinia.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.