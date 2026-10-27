Tuesday's Serie A predictions including Lazio vs. Sassuolo, Roma vs. Cagliari

Today's Serie A predictions include joint-top Lazio facing Sassuolo in Emilia-Romagna, as well as title-contending Roma hosting Cagliari in the capital.

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Lazio will look to extend their stunning start to the season on Tuesday evening, when they visit an ailing Sassuolo side in Serie A.

The Biancocelesti are unbeaten in their first eight league games for the first time since the 1999-00 campaign, which they memorably ended by lifting the Scudetto.

We say: Sassuolo 2-2 Lazio

While they are not in good form, Sassuolo have a reputation for upsetting Italy's top teams, and they are generally tough to beat on home turf.

So, Lazio's unexpected success streak may come to an end - but their undefeated run will roll on.

> Sassuolo vs. Lazio preview

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With both teams on a run of three consecutive wins, something must give when Torino host Como on Tuesday night.

Fresh from victory over Manchester United, the Lariani won again at the weekend, while Toro are on their best Serie A streak for seven years.

We say: Torino 1-2 Como

This will be a tougher test for Como than previously expected, as Torino have started to find some rhythm under their new coach and look more of a threat in the final third.

Yet, having invested heavily for three years, the visitors can turn to a deep bench - and that could prove the difference.

> Torino vs. Como preview

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Following their six-goal thriller in Naples, Serie A title hopefuls Roma must try to claim maximum points when they welcome Cagliari to Stadio Olimpico on Tuesday.

Despite showing some steel to extend their unbeaten streak at the weekend, the Giallorossi lost ground to Lazio, who are now four points above their old foes.

We say: Roma 2-0 Cagliari

Even though Cagliari have a surprisingly strong away record, few teams take anything away from the capital when Roma play host.

Gasperini's side are in the groove, and the prospect of falling further behind their Scudetto rivals should keep minds sufficiently sharp.

> Roma vs. Cagliari preview