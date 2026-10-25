Preview: Torino vs Como - prediction, team news, lineups

With both teams on a run of three consecutive wins, something must give when Torino host Como on Tuesday night.

Fresh from victory over Manchester United, the Lariani won again at the weekend, while Toro are on their best Serie A streak for seven years.

Match preview

After an historic midweek win in the Champions League, Como swiftly followed up by posting back-to-back league victories on Saturday afternoon, when Sassuolo paid a visit to Stadio Sinigaglia.

Having thumped United 4-1 a few days earlier, the Lariani made several changes to their starting XI but still came out on top, with star striker Tasos Douvikas bagging a brace.

In their third year back at Italy’s top level, Como are frequently breaking new ground, and a club-record tally of 17 points from eight games has kept them in touch with the top three.

Already contending to reach the Champions League’s knockout phase, Cesc Fabregas and his young squad may even be eyeing a place in the title race.

If they are to stay in the mix with Lazio, Roma and reigning champions Inter Milan, then picking up more points on the road is a must.

Away to Torino last term, they were all square at half time before scoring four goals after the break and enjoying a 5-1 stroll in Turin.

© Imago / Marco Canoniero

Two months later, it got even worse for Toro in the reverse fixture, as Douvikas struck twice in a ruthless 6-0 Como win.

At that time, the Granata were languishing dangerously close to the drop zone, but new boss Ignazio Abate is aiming much higher this season.

After a tough start to his reign, Torino have begun to turn things around, collecting 13 points from their last six matches.

Having returned from the international break with a home win over Udinese, Abate’s side put three goals past Parma without reply, before celebrating a very rare hat-trick against Monza.

The last time Torino had posted three consecutive league wins in one campaign was in 2019, but they finally achieved an elusive treble by beating their visitors 3-2 on Friday night.

Kian Fitz-Jim's first Serie A goal set the tone at Stadio Olimpico Grande, where Toro will now face a much tougher test against Como.

Torino Serie A form:

Torino form (all competitions):

Como Serie A form:

Como form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Fabregas rotated his squad on Saturday - most notably resting Nico Paz while handing first Samuele Ricci and Willy Kambwala their first starts - and more changes are expected on Tuesday.

Como are currently missing Trevoh Chalobah, Jesus Rodriguez and Assane Diao through injury, while Mattia Liberali has been struggling with a shin problem.

Unless Moise Kean is ready to return from a layoff, Douvikas may have to continue up front; including his double against Sassuolo, the latter has scored in his last four games across all competitions.

Torino may not boast quite the same firepower, but all three of their strikers - Che Adams, Giovanni Simeone and Sandro Kulenovic - have found the net at least twice so far.

Furthermore, wing-back Rafik Belghali now has four goal involvements in Serie A this term, while captain Nikola Vlasic has just ended an 11-match drought.

The hosts could welcome back Emirhan Ilkhan (adductor) and Niccolo Fortini (thigh) from injury, but veteran defender Ricardo Rodriguez (thigh) is not due back until next week.

Torino possible starting lineup:

Perri; Comert, Ismajli, Coco; Belghali, Fitz-Jim, Mandragora, Vlasic, Cacciamani; Adams, Simeone

Como possible starting lineup:

Butez; Smolcic, Ramon, Kempf, Valle; Perrone, Milla; Addai, Paz, Baturina; Douvikas

We say: Torino 1-2 Como

This will be a tougher test for Como than previously expected, as Torino have started to find some rhythm under their new coach and look more of a threat in the final third.

Yet, having invested heavily for three years, the visitors can turn to a deep bench - and that could prove the difference.

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