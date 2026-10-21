Como 4-1 Man United: Red Devils set unwanted history on horrific night for the club

Manchester United set unwanted history in their 4-1 defeat to Italian outfit Como in the Champions League.

The team's winless run in all competitions was stretched to seven matches on Wednesday evening when they were comfortably beaten by Cesc Fabregas' side.

Como outfought and outplayed Man United on an incredibly difficult night for the English team, who have only been victorious twice in their 10 games at the start of the 2026-27 campaign.

The Red Devils also created some unwanted history in the defeat to Como.

Man United became the first English team in history to concede in the first two minutes of successive major European matches - the first minute against Atletico Madrid last week, and the second minute against Como.

Man Utd are now on a run of seven games without winning across all competitions: ❌ 0-1 vs Man City ❌ 2-3 vs Brighton ? 1-1 vs Fulham ? 1-1 vs Tottenham ❌ 2-0 vs Atletico Madrid ? 1-1 vs Leeds ❌ 4-1 vs Como https://t.co/1R71XaoYPY — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 21, 2026

Man United were played off the pitch by Como on dire night for the club

Nico Paz was the star of the show for Fabregas' side, scoring twice and providing an assist, with Man United finding it difficult to deal with the Argentina international.

Man United offered little throughout the match, but it might have been a different story had Diogo Dalot not passed up a glorious chance to score in the early exchanges.

Bruno Fernandes had a difficult night, with the Portugal international never looking comfortable in a false nine position, and he was substituted in the second period.

Matheus Cunha struggled in the first period and was replaced at the interval, while Youri Tielemans and Mason Mount also had tough nights.

Cesc Fàbregas’ first managerial meeting with Michael Carrick ends in a historic 4-1 win for Como ? https://t.co/enXDYRwXV4 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 21, 2026

What next for Man United?

Man United will continue their Premier League campaign against Bournemouth at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon, but it remains to be seen if Michael Carrick is still in charge.

Carrick's position has come under serious threat due to the team's struggles, and he is the favourite to be the next Premier League manager to lose his job.