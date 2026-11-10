Preview: Czech Republic vs Spain - prediction, team news, lineups

Already-qualified Spain will continue their 2026-27 UEFA Nations League campaign with a contest against already-eliminated Czech Republic on Thursday night.

La Roja are currently top of Group A3, three points ahead of second-placed England, while Czech Republic are fourth, losing all four of their matches in the section.

Match preview

There is no getting away from the fact that it has been a very difficult Nations League campaign for Czech Republic, who have lost each of their four matches in Group A3.

The Representatives started their 2026-27 campaign with a 2-1 home loss to Croatia, before going down 2-0 at home to England; a 3-1 defeat away to Spain followed, and the national team were then beaten 3-0 by England at Wembley last time out.

Santi Denia's side cannot qualify for the quarter-finals, and they are facing relegation to League B, although it is still possible for them to finish third in this section.

Czech Republic will travel to Croatia in their final game in the section on November 15, and it would be hugely disappointing for the national team if they finished the group without a point.

The Representatives have actually lost six of their last seven matches in all competitions, with their last victory coming in a friendly against Guatemala back in June.

© Iconsport / CTK

Spain, meanwhile, are safely through to the quarter-finals of the tournament, although they are not yet certain of top position at this stage of proceedings.

La Roja have won all four of their matches in Group A3, scoring 12 goals in the process, and they ended the last international period with a 2-1 success over Croatia.

Luis de la Fuente's side, who won the World Cup in July, beat England 3-2 in their section opener before posting a 4-1 victory over Croatia and a 3-1 win over Czech Republic; Spain are the outstanding team in world football and are regarded as the favourites for the Nations League trophy.

La Roja have won each of their last 11 matches in all competitions, while they have not lost a single match in normal time since March 2024, although the national team were beaten on penalties by Portugal in the final of the 2025 Nations League.

Spain have never lost to Czech Republic, winning six of their previous eight meetings and drawing the other two, so history would be created if the hosts triumph on Thursday.

Czech Republic Nations League form:

Czech Republic form (all competitions):

Spain Nations League form:

Spain form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / Zuma

Czech Republic will be missing Michal Sadilek through suspension, but Ladislav Krejci is available again after serving a ban in the team's last fixture against England.

There should be a spot in the middle of the midfield for Tomas Soucek, who is in line to win his 94th cap for his country, while Vladimir Coufal is expected to feature for the 68th time for Czech Republic at the back.

Adam Hlozek has scored five times in 50 caps and is set to lead the line, while 18-year-old Idris Hopi will hope to make his senior international debut at some stage of the contest.

As for Spain, Lamine Yamal will not be involved, with the 19-year-old nursing a knee injury that he suffered while representing Barcelona against Atletico Madrid on Sunday.

Yamal is expected to link up with the Spain squad after this match, though, to prepare for the game against England on Sunday.

Mikel Oyarzabal will also be a notable absentee for De la Fuente's side due to illness.

Alex Baena and Fermin Lopez are one booking away from being suspended for the clash with England, but both are expected to be in the starting team against Czech Republic.

Czech Republic possible starting lineup:

Kinsky; Coufal, Chaloupek, Krejci, Slama; Kral, Soucek; Cerv, Ambros, Danek; Hlozek

Spain possible starting lineup:

Simon; Porro, Cubarsi, Laporte, Cucurella; Pedri, Ruiz; N Williams, Fermin, Baena; Torres

We say: Czech Republic 0-2 Spain

Even without Yamal, Spain should be too strong for their opponents on Thursday - it has been a tough campaign for Czech Republic, and we are struggling to back them to secure a positive result here.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.