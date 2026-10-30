Preview: Frosinone vs Torino - prediction, team news, lineups

After racking up 13 goals in three games, free-scoring Frosinone will aim to extend their strong start in Serie A when they welcome Torino to Stadio Stirpe on Sunday.



Sitting four points above their visitors, the newly promoted side are surpassing all expectations, but Toro's own winning run was abruptly halted in midweek.

Match preview

Gaining a reputation as Serie A's great entertainers, Frosinone's comeback campaign has begun in spectacular style, and the southern club sit sixth in the table after nine rounds.

Massimiliano Alvini's men have only lost to Napoli and Juventus - while making an impact with their high-tempo, front-foot approach - and records are starting to fall.

Not only have the Canarini already put 17 points on the board - matching Juve back in 2007 - but a tally of 22 goals at this stage is a new best for any promoted side.

Furthermore, in midweek, Frosinone posted four consecutive Serie A home wins for the first time in their history.

Just days after a frantic 4-4 draw with Atalanta, they were perhaps a little unlucky to 'only' thump Lecce 5-1 at Stadio Stirpe, where Antonio Raimondo scored his eighth league goal.

Raimondo co-leads the Capocannoniere rankings, while several others have found the net at least twice - even his deputy Daniel Birligea bagged a brace on Thursday night.

So, Alvini's team will try to take that momentum into a fixture which has too often proved fruitless for Frosinone.

© Imago / Nicolo Campo

Torino have won three and lost none of the last five top-flight meetings, though Frosinone did dump them out of the Coppa Italia three years ago.

After a period of stagnation, new Toro boss Ignazio Abate is aiming higher this season, and following a slow start to his reign there have been clear signs of progress.

The Granata recently posted their best Serie A streak for seven years, with three consecutive league wins in one campaign.

Collecting 13 points from six games set them up for Tuesday's clash with high-flying Como, as Abate came up against his playing contemporary Cesc Fabregas.

However, despite leading until the 81st minute at Stadio Olimpico Grande, Torino then collapsed and were eventually beaten 3-1.

That left them ninth in the table, just behind city rivals Juventus, but four shy of in-form Frosinone.

Frosinone Serie A form:

Torino Serie A form:

Team News

© Imago / Action Plus

Aiding their push into the top six, Frosinone have suffered relatively few injuries, though they may be fatigued after playing on Thursday.

Only Florian Grillitsch is ruled out, but Alvini may make some changes to refresh his starting XI.

Despite Birligea scoring twice off the bench against Lecce, Raimondo should continue to lead the hosts' attack - he is usually supported by Romano Schmid, Giorgi Kvernadze and Fares Ghedjemis.

Torino have had two more days rest, but midfield mainstay Rolando Mandragora will not recover in time; veteran defender Ricardo Rodriguez joins him on the sidelines.

Abate could welcome back Niccolo Fortini from a muscular problem, but fellow wide man Alessio Cacciamani injured a shoulder against Como.

After his opening strike in midweek, Che Adams is set to partner Giovanni Simeone up front - both have scored two goals in their last three games.

Frosinone possible starting lineup:

Palmisani; Oyono, Calvani, Monterisi, Bracaglia; Masini, Calo; Ghedjemis, Schmid, Kvernadze; Raimondo

Torino possible starting lineup:

Perri; Comuzzo, Ismajli, Coco; Belghali, Fitz-Jim, Braganca, Patterson; Vlasic; Adams, Simeone

We say: Frosinone 2-2 Torino

Generally tipped for relegation in August, Frosinone have quickly become a team to fear, smashing goals past several opponents.

Yet, after a grim 2025-26 campaign, Torino are showing signs of improvement under new boss Abate - and they have had two extra days to recover.

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