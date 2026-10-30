Preview: Lecce vs. Genoa - prediction, team news, lineups

Fresh from securing consecutive Serie A victories for the first time this season, Genoa travel to Lecce on Sunday aiming to claim a third straight league win on matchday 10.

Daniele De Rossi's men will certainly be in higher spirits than the Salentini, who have suffered back-to-back defeats after falling 5-1 to early-season high-flyers Frosinone on Thursday.

Match preview

When Lecce defeated Udinese 3-0 in Udine in the seventh round, supporters of the Apulia outfit could have been forgiven for thinking that another losing run was not in the offing.

Their success over the Little Zebras ended a two-match losing sequence at the time, but the Wolves have since slipped back into old habits, losing 2-0 to Juventus in gameweek eight before suffering a beatdown at promoted Frosinone, where Joel Monteiro's 82nd-minute strike was nothing more than a consolation.

The midweek results have now seen the Wolves overtaken by the team they host on Sunday, further increasing their motivation heading into the encounter.

The home supporters will draw optimism from a notable statistic this term, with Di Francesco's men already responding to consecutive league defeats with victories on two occasions: they beat Monza 3-2 in mid-September after losses to Roma and Cagliari and defeated Udinese 3-0 following setbacks against AC Milan and Bologna.

Continuing that trend, however, depends on improving a home record that has seen them lose three of four matches at Stadio Via del Mare this season.

© Imago / IPA Sport

Genoa will likely be aware of Lecce's underwhelming home record this term, which the Grifone will seek to exploit; however, they will also be wary of Lupi's tendency to respond to consecutive setbacks with a victory.

De Rossi's men will be in confident spirits after outfighting Juventus and converting their early chances through Kingsley Ehizibue and Tommaso Baldanzi to end a four-match losing streak against the Old Lady.

Now, the Ligurian outfit seek to end their eight-year wait for three consecutive top-flight victories, having last achieved that feat in the 2017-18 season with wins over Lazio (2-1), Chievo (1-0) and Inter Milan (2-0) in February 2018.

For that to happen, De Rossi's men must improve a wretched away record that has brought no Serie A victories on their travels since they defeated relegated Pisa 2-1 in April.

Since that success, the Rossoblu have gone six consecutive away matches without a victory, losing the last four and failing to score in five of those games to underline their travelling problems before Sunday's trip to Apulia.

Lecce Serie A form:

Genoa Serie A form:

Genoa form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / Italy Photo Press

Willem Geubbels will be assessed before Sunday's contest after going off injured last weekend against Juventus; Paco Esteban should deputise up front if the forward is not fit enough to start or misses out altogether.

Kialonda Gaspar will serve the second game of his two-match suspension for using improper language towards the referee in the Juventus defeat, while Medon Berisha (thigh), Lassana Coulibaly (thigh), Santiago Pierotti (ankle) and Ivan Ilic (thigh) are sidelined.

With Coulibaly likely to miss out, only Tiago Gabriel, who has registered two goals and one assist, has scored more than once for the Salentini, creating a significant headache for Di Francesco.

De Rossi's men have not fared much better in the attacking third, with Milutin Osmajic, who has three goals and one assist, leading the team's scoring charts, while Lorenzo Colombo has contributed one goal and two assists.

Mikael Ellertsson and Ehizibue were withdrawn with apparent injuries after 41 minutes and with 20 minutes remaining, respectively, making both wide defenders doubtful for this weekend's match.

Elias Havel (ankle) and Lorenzo Venturino (knee) are both sidelined for Genoa, having not featured since August and May, respectively.

Lecce possible starting lineup:

Falcone; Veiga, Siebert, Jean, Gallo; Maleh, Kaba, Ngom; N'Dri, Esteban, Fatah

Genoa possible starting lineup:

Bijlow; Vasquez, Ostigard, Marcandalli; Drameh, Frendrup, Traore, Mitaj; El Shaarawy, Messias; Osmajic

We say: Lecce 1-0 Genoa

Thursday's heavy defeat was alarming, but Lecce have repeatedly demonstrated an ability to recover from successive setbacks and should produce a more disciplined home performance.

Genoa's six-match winless away run and five blanks during that sequence suggest that their recent revival may stall at Stadio Via del Mare.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.