Preview: Hearts vs Hibernian - prediction, team news, lineups

The Scottish League Cup delivers an Edinburgh derby semi-final on Sunday, with Hearts and Hibernian set to meet at Tynecastle Park.

The hosts defeated Stenhousemuir 3-0 to reach this round, while the visitors progressed past Ross County in the quarter-finals.

Match preview

Hearts have endured a mixed 2026-27 season under Wouter Vrancken, recording several lacklustre results alongside impressive victories.

After starting the term with four consecutive defeats, the Jambos managed to embark on a nine-game unbeaten run across all competitions, featuring six wins and three draws, including victories over Inverness CT and Stenhousemuir in the League Cup.

A 2-1 defeat to Falkirk ended that run but was initially followed by two draws and a win, only for Hearts to subsequently suffer back-to-back disappointing defeats.

The Jambos were handed a humiliating 7-1 defeat by Celtic, followed by a 2-0 loss to Trabzonspor in the Conference League.

However, Hearts have managed to bounce back with a 2-0 win against Motherwell and 2-2 draw with Rangers, only denied another win by an 89th-minute equaliser, in their last two outings.

Looking to build on those results and book their place in a final, Hearts will take on Hibernian for the second time this season, having already defeated their Edinburgh rivals 3-1 in the league earlier this campaign.

Although the Jambos have shown signs of inconsistency this season, they have remained formidable at their home ground, losing only one of their 10 matches at Tynecastle Park.

© Iconsport / Ian Jacobs

Hibernian, meanwhile, head into Sunday's fixture off the back of a miserable run of results, failing to win any of their last six matches, with four defeats and two draws.

That run included the dismissal of former manager David Gray, but new boss Marink Reedijk has failed to improve Hibernian's fortunes with three defeats and a draw in his first four games at the helm.

Hibernian's last victory actually came under Gray in this competition, comfortably defeating Ross County 3-0 in the Scottish League Cup quarter-final.

Reedijk will be eager to snap Hibernian's current streak and secure a much-needed victory, especially against rivals Hearts, but Hibs will need to overcome their lacklustre recent record in this fixture.

Hibernian have lost each of the last three clashes with Hearts, including a 1-0 defeat in their last visit to Tynecastle Park in February 2026.

Hearts Scottish League Cup form:

W

W

Hearts form (all competitions):

Hibernian Scottish League Cup form:

W

W

Hibernian form (all competitions):

L

D

L

L

L

D

Team News

© Iconsport / Eric McCowat, Alamy Live News

Hearts will be without Oisin McEntee, Stuart Findlay, Christian Borchgrevink, Harry Milne, Ageu, Blair Spittal, Tom Renaud and Craig Halkett, while Rogers Mato is also a doubt due to injury.

Calvin Miller and Claudio Braga have scored in each of Hearts' last two games, and the duo should continue their partnership in attack on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Hibernian are contending with five injury absences, including Callum Wright, Nathan Lowe, Kanayochukwu Megwa, Jordan Obita and Rocky Bushiri.

Hibs ended their three-game losing streak with a 1-1 draw against St Mirren last time out, and Reedijk may decide to name a similar starting 11 in this one.

Hearts possible starting lineup:

Reus; Altena, Fagan-Walcott, McCart, Kingsley; Mendy, Magnusson; Kerjota, Miller, McPake; Braga

Hibernian possible starting lineup:

Sallinger; Passlack, Kerr, Ivezic, Mayor; Chaiwa, Newell; McGrath, Mulligan, Cadden; Elding

We say: Hearts 3-1 Hibernian

Hearts are in better form, have a formidable home record and have won each of the last three encounters with Hibernian, leading us to expect a triumph for the hosts.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.