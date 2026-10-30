Racing de Santander vs. Real Madrid: Head-to-head record and past meetings ahead of La Liga clash

Real Madrid will continue their 2026-27 La Liga campaign with a clash against promoted outfit Racing de Santander on Sunday afternoon.

Los Blancos will enter the match off the back of a 2-1 win over Barcelona in La Liga, while Racing were in Copa del Rey action during the week, recording a 2-0 victory over Ribadesella CF.

Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between the two sides ahead of Sunday's battle.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 102

Racing de Santander wins: 22

Draws: 21

Real Madrid wins: 59

Real Madrid and Racing de Santander have locked horns on 102 occasions throughout history, and it is the former that lead the head-to-head record 59 wins to the latter's 22, while 21 of their encounters have finished all square.

Sunday's match will be the first meeting between the two sides since February 2012, when Real Madrid recorded a 4-0 victory at Bernabeu in La Liga.

However, the last contest between the two teams at the home of Racing de Santander finished in a goalless draw in September 2011.

Nine of the last 10 contests between the two sides have been won by Real Madrid, with Racing de Santander's last victory coming on home soil (2-1) in April 2007.

Real Madrid have scored 219 goals against Racing de Santander, conceding 116, while Los Blancos legend Raul is the all-time leading goalscorer in this fixture with 13.

Last 10 meetings (all competitions)

Feb 18, 2012: Real Madrid 4-0 Racing de Santander (La Liga)

Sep 21, 2011: Racing de Santander 0-0 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Mar 06, 2011: Racing de Santander 1-3 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Oct 23, 2010: Real Madrid 6-1 Racing de Santander (La Liga)

Apr 04, 2010: Racing de Santander 0-2 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Nov 21, 2009: Real Madrid 1-0 Racing de Santander (La Liga)

Feb 07, 2009: Real Madrid 1-0 Racing de Santander (La Liga)

Sept 21, 2008: Racing de Santander 0-2 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Apr 04, 2008: Racing de Santander 0-2 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Dec 01, 2007: Real Madrid 3-1 Racing de Santander (La Liga)

Last 10 La Liga meetings

Feb 18, 2012: Real Madrid 4-0 Racing de Santander (La Liga)

Sep 21, 2011: Racing de Santander 0-0 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Mar 06, 2011: Racing de Santander 1-3 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Oct 23, 2010: Real Madrid 6-1 Racing de Santander (La Liga)

Apr 04, 2010: Racing de Santander 0-2 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Nov 21, 2009: Real Madrid 1-0 Racing de Santander (La Liga)

Feb 07, 2009: Real Madrid 1-0 Racing de Santander (La Liga)

Sept 21, 2008: Racing de Santander 0-2 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Apr 04, 2008: Racing de Santander 0-2 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Dec 01, 2007: Real Madrid 3-1 Racing de Santander (La Liga)

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