Real Madrid injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Racing de Santander: Federico Valverde, Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo, updates

Real Madrid will continue their La Liga campaign against Racing de Santander on Sunday.
Los Blancos are third in the La Liga table on 24 points, three points behind the leaders Barcelona, following last weekend's 2-1 victory over Hansi Flick's team in El Clasico.
Here, Sports Mole rounds up Real Madrid's injury and suspension news ahead of the game with Racing, who sit in 13th position in Spain's top flight.
Rodrygo
Status: Out
Type of injury: Knee
Possible return date: Unknown
Rodrygo suffered a severe knee injury earlier this year, but the Brazil international has stepped up his recovery and is working towards being available at the start of 2027.
Ferland Mendy
Status: Out
Type of injury: Thigh
Possible return date: Unknown
Mendy is still dealing with a long-term thigh problem, and the Frenchman may not be available for selection until the final stages of 2026.
Raul Asencio
Status: Out
Type of injury: Leg
Possible return date: Unknown
Asencio recently underwent an operation on a stress fracture in his leg, and the centre-back is expected to be on the sidelines for the next three months or so.
Thibaut Courtois
Status: Minor doubt
Type of injury: Illness
Possible return date: November 1 (vs. Racing de Santander)
Courtois missed El Clasico last time out due to illness, but Real Madrid's number one goalkeeper is expected to return to the team for this match.
Federico Valverde
Status: Major doubt
Type of injury: Hamstring
Possible return date: November 1 (vs. Racing de Santander)
Valverde needs to be assessed ahead of the match with Racing, as the Uruguay international is dealing with a hamstring issue.
REAL MADRID'S SUSPENSION LIST
Vinicius Junior
Status: Out
Possible return date: November 21 (vs. Celta Vigo)
Vinicius will not be able to play in La Liga until after the November international break, having been handed a four-game domestic suspension following his red card against Villarreal on October 10.