Real Madrid injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Racing de Santander: Federico Valverde, Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo, updates

Real Madrid will continue their La Liga campaign against Racing de Santander on Sunday.

Los Blancos are third in the La Liga table on 24 points, three points behind the leaders Barcelona, following last weekend's 2-1 victory over Hansi Flick's team in El Clasico.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Real Madrid's injury and suspension news ahead of the game with Racing, who sit in 13th position in Spain's top flight.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Rodrygo suffered a severe knee injury earlier this year, but the Brazil international has stepped up his recovery and is working towards being available at the start of 2027.

Ferland Mendy

© Imago / SOPA Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: Unknown

Mendy is still dealing with a long-term thigh problem, and the Frenchman may not be available for selection until the final stages of 2026.

Raul Asencio

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Status: Out

Type of injury: Leg

Possible return date: Unknown

Asencio recently underwent an operation on a stress fracture in his leg, and the centre-back is expected to be on the sidelines for the next three months or so.

© Imago / Sportimage

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Illness

Possible return date: November 1 (vs. Racing de Santander)

Courtois missed El Clasico last time out due to illness, but Real Madrid's number one goalkeeper is expected to return to the team for this match.

Federico Valverde

© Imago / Branislav Racko

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: November 1 (vs. Racing de Santander)

Valverde needs to be assessed ahead of the match with Racing, as the Uruguay international is dealing with a hamstring issue.

REAL MADRID'S SUSPENSION LIST

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Status: Out

Possible return date: November 21 (vs. Celta Vigo)

Vinicius will not be able to play in La Liga until after the November international break, having been handed a four-game domestic suspension following his red card against Villarreal on October 10.