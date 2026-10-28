Real Madrid apologise to China as Mbappe row sparks La Liga TV blackout

Real Madrid have issued an official apology to China after controversial remarks by Kylian Mbappe triggered a major backlash, costing the French superstar three sponsorship deals and prompting Chinese state television to suspend La Liga broadcasts.

The Spanish giants intervened on Wednesday, October 28, a day after Mbappe publicly expressed regret over comments he made about an internet meme apparently depicting him as former Chinese leader Mao Zedong.

The controversy has rapidly developed into a commercial and diplomatic problem, with Chinese companies ending their relationships with the 27-year-old and the country's state broadcaster withdrawing Spanish league football from its schedule.

La Liga president Javier Tebas has also become directly involved, holding discussions with China's ambassador to Spain as the competition attempts to protect its commercial interests in one of football's largest international markets.

Real Madrid have now joined Mbappe and La Liga in apologising, acknowledging the offence caused by the forward's remarks and emphasising their respect for Chinese supporters.

In an official statement, the club said: "Real Madrid CF wishes to express its apologies to the Chinese people for any discomfort caused by the recent words of our player Kylian Mbappe."

The statement continued: "Our club maintains a deep respect for China, its history, its culture and its citizens, as well as for the millions of Chinese fans who feel affection and admiration for Real Madrid."

Madrid also confirmed that they supported Mbappe's personal apology and hoped to strengthen their relationship with Chinese fans.

Comunicado Oficial. https://t.co/EfKx1juceJ — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) October 28, 2026

How Mbappe's Mao Zedong meme sparked a major sponsorship backlash

The controversy originated from a video associated with French programme The Bridge, in which Mbappe was asked about internet memes featuring his likeness.

The Real Madrid forward referred to an image in which his face had been superimposed onto that of a historical Chinese political figure.

Describing the image as amusing, Mbappe referred to "some guy – I think he's a Chinese dictator".

Although he did not explicitly name Mao Zedong, the image was widely interpreted as a reference to the former Chinese leader, who founded the People's Republic of China in 1949 and remained in power until his death in 1976.

The remarks provoked criticism in China, where satirical depictions of Mao remain particularly sensitive.

The video clip circulated widely on social media before being removed, but the controversy quickly extended beyond online reactions.

Three Chinese companies subsequently announced that they were ending their commercial relationships with Mbappe.

Beverage manufacturer Dongpeng, also known as Eastroc Beverage, confirmed that it had terminated its partnership with the Frenchman.

Dairy businesses Mengniu and Shanghai Milkground Food Tech also ended their agreements with the Real Madrid striker.

The decisions represent a significant commercial setback for Mbappe, whose global profile has made him an attractive ambassador for major international brands.

On Tuesday, October 27, the France captain attempted to address the controversy through a public apology issued in several languages.

"My comment was ill-judged and I now understand that it hurt many people in China and in Chinese communities around the world," Mbappe wrote.

"I apologise to everyone my words have upset. This was absolutely not my intention."

He also stressed his respect for the Chinese people and their history.

However, the statement did not immediately end the backlash, with the consequences beginning to affect Spanish football itself.

© Imago

Real Madrid and La Liga respond as Chinese television suspends broadcasts

The controversy has created an additional problem for La Liga, whose international broadcasting arrangements are an important part of its commercial operations.

China Media Group, which oversees state broadcaster CCTV, confirmed that it had suspended coverage of the Spanish league following Mbappe's remarks.

The disruption has also affected plans to televise Real Madrid's next domestic fixture.

According to Reuters, Chinese broadcasting platform Migu was scheduled to show nine of the 10 La Liga matches taking place this weekend, with Madrid's trip to Racing Santander on Sunday the only fixture omitted.

The distinction is significant: the suspension by state television does not mean that every Spanish league match has disappeared from all Chinese broadcasting platforms.

Nevertheless, the situation has raised concerns about the potential financial consequences for La Liga and its clubs.

Tebas has established a crisis unit and met Chinese ambassador Yao Jing as the Spanish competition seeks to repair relations.

The intervention is particularly notable given the long-running disagreements between La Liga's president and Real Madrid over the administration of Spanish football.

Despite those differences, both parties have now taken steps to address the fallout from Mbappe's comments.

Following the club's apology on Wednesday, reports suggested that Tebas was considering travelling to China to help resolve the situation, although no visit had been confirmed.

Chinese authorities have also acknowledged Mbappe's attempt to apologise.

Asked about the player's statement on Wednesday, foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said: "We take seriously the apology that the person has made."

However, that response did not include any announcement that suspended broadcasts would resume or that the terminated sponsorship agreements would be reinstated.

The controversy has also affected Mbappe's presence on Chinese social media, with restrictions reported on his accounts on Weibo and Xiaohongshu.

For Real Madrid, the immediate priority is now to limit the damage to their relationship with Chinese supporters and commercial partners.

The club's public intervention marks a significant escalation in an affair that began with a brief remark about an internet meme.

While Mbappe, Madrid and La Liga have all apologised, the broadcasting disruption and commercial fallout underline how far the controversy has extended beyond the player himself.