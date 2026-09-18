Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe top football's biggest sponsorship deals

Football has produced some of the largest individual sponsorship contracts in the history of sport. Brands including Nike, Adidas, Puma and as of this week - On have spent decades competing for the faces of the biggest names in the game.

The figures below are the most reliably reported terms for each deal, drawn from Forbes, Sports Business Daily, Marca and contemporaneous news coverage.

Exact contract values are rarely confirmed by the players or brands involved, so most figures remain informed estimates rather than published fact.

Biggest player sponsorship deals in football history: David Beckham and Adidas (2003)

Reported value: $160.8 million, lifetime

© Imago

David Beckham signed a lifetime contract with Adidas in 2003, reportedly worth $160.8 million.

Sports Business Daily described the agreement at the time as the biggest commercial contract in the history of sport.

Beckham reportedly received an upfront payment of around $80 million, with the rest tied to a share of profits from Adidas products carrying his name.

The deal set the template that later lifetime contracts for Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi would follow.

Biggest player sponsorship deals in football history: Cristiano Ronaldo and Nike (2016)

Reported value: up to $1 billion, lifetime

© Iconsport / Sportfile

Cristiano Ronaldo signed a lifetime deal with Nike in November 2016, ending speculation that he might switch brands.

Nike itself never released terms, but reporting at the time compared it to the roughly $30 million-a-year lifetime deal Nike had recently given LeBron James, and estimates of Ronaldo's guaranteed annual base have ranged from around $18 million to $30 million, with royalties from CR7-branded merchandise on top.

The often-cited "$1 billion" figure represents a long-term projection of the deal's total value rather than a confirmed payout.

The deal made Ronaldo only the third athlete in Nike history to receive a lifetime contract, following Michael Jordan and LeBron James.

Ronaldo had worn Nike boots since signing with the brand in 2003, as a teenager at Sporting Lisbon.

Biggest player sponsorship deals in football history: Lionel Messi and Adidas (2017)

Reported value: estimated $12 million to $25 million per year, lifetime

© Imago / APL

Lionel Messi signed his own lifetime contract with Adidas in February 2017, tying him to the brand for the remainder of his career.

Neither Messi nor Adidas has ever confirmed the financial terms; reports over the years have placed the annual value anywhere from around $12 million to $25 million, though no total lifetime figure has been reliably substantiated.

Messi first partnered with Adidas in 2006 after previously wearing Nike boots as a young player at Barcelona. The Adidas deal has remained separate from his national team, as Argentina itself is also sponsored by Adidas.

Biggest player sponsorship deals in football history: Neymar and Puma (2020)

Reported value: £23 million per year

© Iconsport / Jose Breton/AFP7 via ZUMA Press Wire

Neymar ended a 15-year relationship with Nike in September 2020 to sign with Puma. Forbes reported the new contract would pay Neymar around £23 million per year, a rate higher than the reported annual income of both Ronaldo at Nike and Messi at Adidas at that time.

Neymar cited childhood memories of watching Pelé, Johan Cruyff and Eusébio play in Puma boots as a reason for the switch.

His previous Nike contract, signed when he was a teenager, had reportedly been worth $105 million over 11 years.

Biggest player sponsorship deals in football history: Erling Haaland and Nike (2023)

Reported value: around $20 million to $24 million per year over ten years

© Iconsport / PA Images

Erling Haaland signed a ten-year contract with Nike in 2023 after a spell without a boot sponsor.

Reported figures for the deal have varied — from around £20 million ($24 million) at the time of signing to more recent estimates closer to $20 million a year — putting the total value of the ten-year contract in the region of $200 million to $240 million.

Haaland had worn Nike boots from the age of 14 before briefly wearing Adidas and Puma products following the expiry of his previous Nike deal in 2022.

Biggest player sponsorship deals in football history: Kylian Mbappe and Nike, then On (2019 to 2026)

Nike reported value: around €14 million per year in its final years

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Kylian Mbappe signed with Nike as a child and became the brand's leading global football ambassador in 2019.

His most recent Nike terms were reportedly worth around €14 million to €30 million per year (reports have varied), and the contract expired on 31 July 2026 after nearly two decades with the brand.

What followed was one of the most closely watched sponsorship sagas in football. Adidas and Under Armour both pursued Mbappe aggressively, and reports throughout the summer suggested he was considering an equity-based partnership rather than a traditional boot deal — modelled on Roger Federer's ownership stake in On.

Nike briefly appeared to have won him back with a signature "Career Journey" boot release, but on 18 September 2026, Swiss sportswear brand On confirmed it had signed Mbappé as its first-ever football ambassador, appointing France 1998 World Cup winner Thierry Henry as its football director in the same announcement.

On, valued at roughly $10.8 billion, plans to launch its first football boots in 2027, with Mbappé reported to hold equity in the brand rather than a conventional annual fee - a structure that, if confirmed, would make this one of the most unusual sponsorship arrangements in the sport's history.

Context: club shirt deals dwarf individual contracts

Individual player deals are large, but they remain smaller than the biggest club sponsorship agreements.

Real Madrid signed a kit deal with Adidas in 2019 reportedly worth 1.1 billion euros. Manchester United's kit deal with Adidas has also been reported at over $1 billion across its length.

These club-level agreements draw on a far larger commercial footprint than any single player can offer, which explains the gap in scale.

Biggest Player Sponsorship Deals in Football History Reported and estimated figures — some deal terms remain undisclosed Biggest player sponsorship deals in football history, showing player name, brand, year signed and reported deal value Player Brand Year Signed Reported Value David Beckham Adidas 2003 $160.8 million Lifetime deal Cristiano Ronaldo Nike 2016 Up to $1 billion Lifetime deal (est.) Lionel Messi Adidas 2017 $12m–$25m per year Lifetime deal Neymar Puma 2020 £23 million per year Erling Haaland Nike 2023 $20m–$24m per year Ten-year deal Kylian Mbappe Nike On 2019–2026 ~€14m–€30m per year Nike (2019–2026); equity-based deal (On)

Biggest player sponsorship deals in football history: Sports Mole says

The lifetime deals signed by Beckham, Ronaldo and Messi remain the most significant in football history because they tied entire careers, and in some cases entire post-retirement lives, to a single brand.

Neymar's 2020 move to Puma still stands out for its annual rate rather than its total value. But the story of the year belongs to Mbappe: his move from Nike to a boot-industry outsider in On — reportedly with equity rather than a flat salary — could mark the start of a genuinely new model for how football's biggest stars get paid.