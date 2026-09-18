Preview: Goztepe SK vs Caykur Rizespor - prediction, team news, lineups

Still searching for their first league victory of the season, Goztepe SK welcome Caykur Rizespor to Gursel Aksel Stadyumu on Sunday in round six of the Turkish Super Lig, rooted to the bottom of the table.

The hosts have taken just two points from their opening five matches, while the visitors arrive in Izmir with nine points after winning three of their first five games and collecting maximum points in each of their three away fixtures.

Match preview

Goztepe's difficult start continued last weekend when they drew 2-2 away to Alanyaspor, although the point did at least end a run of three consecutive defeats against Genclerbirligi, Galatasaray and Gaziantep.

Stanimir Stoilov's side had trailed twice but showed enough character to respond on both occasions, with Rhaldney scoring their first equaliser before Juan converted from the penalty spot to restore parity in the second half.

The result left Goztepe with two draws and three defeats from five league matches, despite scoring nine goals, with only four teams having scored more at this stage.

The major concern remains at the other end of the pitch, where they have conceded 13 goals already, including four against Gaziantep and three against Galatasaray, with their defensive absences becoming an increasingly important storyline during the opening weeks of the campaign.

Goztepe will hope to regain the defensive solidity that helped them record a league-leading 16 clean sheets last season, while they can take some encouragement from their head-to-head record with the visitors, having won three of the last four meetings, including both encounters last season.

© Imago / Seskim Photo

Rizespor, meanwhile, have taken a very different route to nine points, with all three of their victories coming away from home.

They have beaten Konyaspor, Gaziantep and Eyupspor on the road, while their two home matches have produced defeats against Samsunspor and Alanyaspor.

Their latest victory was a controlled 2-0 success at Eyupspor, with Ali Sowe opening the scoring before Emrecan Bulut sealed the points in stoppage time.

The visitors will hope that their current away form helps end a two-match losing streak in Izmir, a ground where they have won just one of their last six top-flight visits.

Goztepe SK Turkish Super Lig form:

Caykur Rizespor Turkish Super Lig form:

Team News

© Imago

Goztepe's defensive problems are compounded by a lengthy injury list, with Allan Godoi, Noah Sonko Sundberg, Furkan Bayir, Gokdeniz Bayrakdar and Ibrahim Sabra all unavailable.

Ogun Bayrak is also suspended for the match following his red card against Gaziantep.

Alexis Antunes is expected to retain his place after assisting at Alanyaspor, with Juan and Janderson likely to continue in the front line.

Rizespor will be without Valentin Mihaila, who was sent off shortly before half-time against Eyupspor and will now miss the trip to Izmir through suspension.

Emrecan Bulut is the leading candidate to replace him after scoring from the bench last weekend, while Khusniddin Alikulov remains sidelined with a cruciate ligament injury.

Goztepe SK possible starting lineup:

Ozcimen; Altikardes, Yildirim, Bokele; Kurtulan, Gomes, Matos, Akonnor; Antunes; Janderson, Juan

Caykur Rizespor possible starting lineup:

Fofana; Pala, Sagnan, Mocsi, Sahin; Antalyali; Bulut, Laci, Olawoyin, Kutucu; Sowe

We say: Goztepe SK 1-1 Caykur Rizespor

Rizespor's perfect away record makes them difficult to dismiss, but Goztepe have shown enough attacking quality in their last two matches to suggest that they can finally end their wait for a first league win by taking something from this contest.

We expect both teams to score, but home advantage and Goztepe's recent improvement in attack should be enough to secure a point in a closely fought encounter.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.