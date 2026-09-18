Liverpool lineup vs. Bournemouth: Predicted XI for Premier League fixture as Andoni Iraola issues injury update

Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola has confirmed that his squad do not have any new injury concerns ahead of their next Premier League match.

The Reds are set to face Bournemouth on Sunday, and the good news for supporters is that most of the team are healthy.

Only long-term absentees like Hugo Ekitike, Conor Bradley and Giovanni Leoni will miss out, as will Federico Chiesa due to a back problem.

Goalkeeper Alisson Becker can expect to be protected by centre-backs Jeremy Jacquet and Virgil van Dijk, who have started all four of their team's league games this season.

Ronald Araujo will return to the right-back role, while Milos Kerkez is set to be trusted on the left despite concerns about his performances.

Trey Nyoni could be an option later in the match on Sunday, and he may be joined on the bench by Ryan Gravenberch, who has underperformed for some time.

Alexis Mac Allister has been the only consistent performer in midfield, and though Dominik Szoboszlai has been poor defensively, he is almost certain to be trusted next to the former.

Florian Wirtz has been criticised by pundits such as Jamie Carragher, but he is set to be used in an attacking midfield role, supporting forwards Bradley Barcola, Cody Gakpo and Alexander Isak.

Liverpool possible starting lineup:

Alisson; Araujo, Jacquet, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Szoboszlai, Mac Allister; Gakpo, Wirtz, Barcola; Isak

> Click here to see how Bournemouth could line up for this match