Bournemouth lineup vs. Liverpool: Predicted XI for Premier League fixture as Marco Rose faces Tyler Adams decision

Bournemouth head coach Marco Rose may be tempted to take Tyler Adams out of the team for his side's Premier League game against Liverpool on Sunday.

The US international is an excellent anchor at the base of midfield, but he was taken off after an hour against Real Sociedad on Thursday in the Europa League.

Playing him again could be a risk, especially with his history of injuries, so perhaps Ryan Christie will be thrown into the starting XI.

Alex Scott is a certain inclusion alongside Christie, while Justin Kluivert is the most probable candidate to appear as a number 10.

Striker Evanilson could be asked to lead the line, with the striker likely to be flanked by Rayan and Marcus Tavernier, especially as Eli Junior Kroupi and Amine Adli are currently injured.

In the backline, Antonio Silva and James Hill can be expected to feature as centre-backs ahead of goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic.

Adrien Truffert is a straightforward inclusion as a left-back, but perhaps Bafode Diakite will be used at right-back in order to shut down Liverpool's left flank.

Bournemouth possible starting lineup:

Petrovic; Diakite, Hill, Silva, Truffert; Christie, Scott; Rayan, Kluivert, Tavernier; Evanilson

> Click here to see how Liverpool could line up for this match