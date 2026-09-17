Liverpool injury, suspension list and return dates for Bournemouth: Hugo Ekitike, Federico Chiesa, Giovanni Leoni latest

Hoping to get back to winning ways in the Premier League, Liverpool will travel to face Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Sunday.

Andoni Iraola welcomed Joe Gomez back into the XI during his side's 3-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday, though a number of players are set to be sidelined for the manager's reunion with the Cherries.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Liverpool's latest injury and suspension news ahead of their Premier League clash with Bournemouth.

HUGO EKITIKE

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

Status: Out

Type of injury: Achilles

Possible return date: Unknown

Striker Hugo Ekitike has been out of action since rupturing his Achilles against Paris Saint-Germain in April, and the Merseysiders are urging fans to be patient in waiting for him to return.

The Frenchman is likely to miss the majority of 2026-27, though no specific timeline is being put on his recovery.

FEDERICO CHIESA

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Lower back

Possible return date: October 11 (vs. Manchester City)

Federico Chiesa has been sidelined since suffering a lower-back injury in pre-season, and is set to be out for a few more weeks.

The versatile forward is targeting a return to training in late September, and Iraola has suggested that he should be back during the international break.

GIOVANNI LEONI

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: November 1 (vs. Arsenal)

Nineteen-year-old centre-back Giovanni Leoni was unfortunate enough to suffer an anterior cruciate ligament injury on his Reds debut in September 2025.

However, Liverpool have high hopes for the youngster, who they anticipate being ready for team training later this month, with Iraola saying: "I think the plan is [for Leoni] also to start training during the [international] break, with the group."

CONOR BRADLEY

© Imago / Sportimage

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: November 21 (vs. Manchester United)

Liverpool have been missing a natural right-back since Conor Bradley's major knee injury against Arsenal in January.

That being said, the Reds have found Ronald Araujo to be a capable alternative, and will be waiting for the academy graduate to return later in the autumn.

LIVERPOOL SUSPENSION LIST

Liverpool have no players suspended for this clash.