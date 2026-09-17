Preview: Wrexham vs Southampton - prediction, team news, lineups

Southampton will be targeting a third consecutive victory when they take on Wrexham at the Racecourse Ground on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Red Dragons will be desperate to claim their second Championship win of the season in their final outing before the international break.

Match preview

After narrowly missing out on a playoff berth last term, Wrexham's latest bid to secure Premier League football has got off to a rocky start.

The Red Dragons have mustered just one win in their seven league matches, which also produced four draws and two defeats.

One of those losses took place their recent trip to the London Stadium, where they slumped to a heavy 6-0 defeat against recently-relegated West Ham United.

In addition to his team's poor defensive display in the English capital, Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson will be concerned that his team have netted just once in three games since their 3-0 away victory over Millwall at the start of September.

The Wrexham boss will also be worried by the fact his team are one of six clubs yet to win a Championship home game this season (D2, L2).

If they are to end their wait on Saturday, the Red Dragons will need to beat Southampton for the first time since recording a 1-0 away victory in the fifth round of the 1973-74 FA Cup.

© Imago

Southampton, meanwhile, are sitting in ninth spot and three points better off than their hosts, despite starting the campaign with a four-point deduction following last season's Spygate scandal.

After starting the campaign with a narrow loss to Watford, the Saints have bounced back with a six-game unbeaten league run, including comfortable home wins in their last two outings.

Tonda Eckert's side saw off Swansea City by a 3-1 scoreline before they hammered Bristol City 4-1 in last Saturday's clash at St Mary's, thanks to a Cyle Larin brace and goals from Kuryu Matsuki and Finn Azaz.

The Saints will be keen to take that winning form on their travels, having failed to win any of their three Championship road trips this season (D2, L1).

They have won four of their last five league games against Wrexham, including a Championship double in the 2025-26 campaign.

In fact, they made light work of the Red Dragons on their last trip to the Racecourse Ground in April, when they scored three second-half goals in a dominant 5-1 victory.

Wrexham Championship form:

Southampton Championship form:

Southampton form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / Sportimage

Wrexham are unable to call upon forward Nathan Broadhead, who has been forced to withdraw from the Wales squad with a thigh injury.

The Red Dragons may also be without the services of Max Cleworth, Liberato Cacace, George Thomason and Ollie Rathbone.

In positive news, midfielder Ben Sheaf has recovered from injury and is now in contention to make a matchday squad for the first time this season.

As for the visitors, Caspar Jander is closing in on a return from a hamstring injury, although it remains to be seen whether he will be fit for Saturday’s away trip.

Midfielder Flynn Downes is expected to be ready to start despite being forced at half time in the win over Bristol City.

Larin, who is currently the Championship’s leading scorer, will be looking to add to his seven-goal tally when he leads the line at the Racecourse Ground.

Wrexham possible starting lineup:

Patterson; Vyner, Hyam, Doyle; Kabore, Dobson, Whiteman, Ekomie; O’Hare, O’Brien; Moore

Southampton possible starting lineup:

Peretz; Bree, Wood, Schlotterbeck, Manning; Ward-Prowse, Downes; Matsuki, Azaz, Scienza; Larin

We say: Wrexham 1-3 Southampton

Southampton may be winless on the road in the Championship this season, but they will be full of confidence after back-to-back wins at St Mary's, and with Wrexham reeling from a heavy defeat, we think the Saints will sense an opportunity to claim their first away victory.

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