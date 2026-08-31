Preview: Millwall vs Wrexham - prediction, team news, lineups

Millwall will be looking to get back to winning ways when they welcome Wrexham to the Den on Wednesday evening.

The hosts currently sit sixth in the Championship table, while the visitors are 20th.

Match preview

Millwall are among the favourites to win promotion this season, having finished third last year and made some important new additions in the transfer market.

The likes of Kyrell Lisbie, Mark Sykes, Jenson Metcalfe, Lyndon Dykes, Tairyk Arconte, Elkan Baggot and Jordi Osei-Tutu have all joined the Lions, while Macaulay Langstaff, Barry Bannan, Billy Mitchell and Joe Bryan have departed.

Millwall began the new league campaign with consecutive victories over Bristol City and Norwich City, beating them 2-0 and 3-0 respectively, but they suffered their first defeat on Saturday against Southampton.

Despite taking an early lead through Sykes, Millwall were ultimately thumped 5-1 by the Saints thanks to a Cyle Larin brace and goals from Finn Azaz, Leo Scienza and Tom Fellows.

Head coach Alex Neil felt his side were "excellent" in the first 25 minutes, but that Southampton's "first goal seemed to set us back" and they were never able to recover.

© Imago / IMAGO / Crystal Pix

Wrexham, meanwhile, are also hoping to earn promotion to the Premier League this season.

Phil Parkinson's side finished just two points outside the playoffs last year and have strengthened their squad considerably, forking out around £25m to sign Danny Imray, Benjamin Whiteman, Anthony Patterson, Jacques Ekomie and Issa Kabore.

However, they are without a win so far, having drawn 1-1 with Cardiff City and Watford and lost 2-1 to Birmingham City.

Saturday's defeat to Birmingham was particularly galling for Parkinson, who branded Philip Neumann's brace "two of the softest goals" Wrexham have conceded under him.

Millwall Championship form:

Millwall form (all competitions):

Wrexham Championship form:

Wrexham form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Millwall are expected to be without the likes of Lukas Jensen, Massimo Luongo, Mathis Servais, Femi Azeez and Mihailo Ivanovic through injury.

Josh Coburn is expected to continue up front, with support out wide from new signings Arconte and Lisbie.

Wrexham could hand Josh Windass his first start after the 32-year-old returned from a hamstring injury against Birmingham with a cameo off the bench.

Ben Sheaf, Liberato Cacace and George Thomason remain sidelined through injury, while Lewis O'Brien and Ben Whiteman are set to continue in midfield.

Millwall possible starting lineup:

Crocombe; Sykes, Taylor, Cooper, Sturge; Neghli, De Norre, Metcalfe; Arconte, Coburn, Lisbie

Wrexham possible starting lineup:

Patterson; Vyner, Hyam, Doyle; Imray, O'Brien, Whiteman, Ekomie; Rathbone, Windass; Moore

We say: Millwall 1-0 Wrexham

Both sides are looking to bounce back from defeats, but Millwall have made a better start to the season than Wrexham and remain unbeaten at home.

As a result, we are backing the Lions to pick up an important three points on Wednesday.

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