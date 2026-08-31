Liverpool transfer news: 'I want him to stay' - Virgil van Dijk's plea in the closing days of the window

The closing stages of the transfer window have placed Cody Gakpo's future at the centre of attention at Liverpool.

With Manchester City opening talks in an attempt to sign the Dutch forward, the possibility of a move away gained momentum at exactly the moment the player had been one of the standout names at the start of the Reds' season.

The situation has not gone unnoticed within the squad. Virgil van Dijk, Gakpo's teammate at both Liverpool and with the Netherlands national team, made his preference clear regarding the possibility of losing the forward.

For the defender, keeping the number 18 represents more than simply retaining an important piece of the squad: it means preserving a player who has already shown his ability to make a difference.

'He's a quality player and I think we have to keep quality players, but let's see what the next three days bring. Obviously it's pretty clear that I want him to stay, not just because of the quality he has, but also because he's my friend, and I think he'll be very important for us' - Van Dijk said.

Van Dijk's comments come at a moment of intense behind-the-scenes activity. Manchester City have made Gakpo one of their main targets for the closing days of the window and are reportedly willing to put forward an £85 million package to convince Liverpool to negotiate.

The 27-year-old forward possesses characteristics that stand out due to his ability to operate in different roles across the attacking line.

Van Dijk stresses Gakpo's importance to Liverpool

© Imago / Aidan Hunter / Action Plus

Van Dijk's request for Gakpo to stay is also backed up by the forward's start to the season. Although Liverpool have dropped points along the way in their Premier League campaign, including 2-2 draws against both Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest, Gakpo has still produced in both opening fixtures, with a goal and an assist.

The Reds would lose a player capable of contributing in more than one attacking position at exactly the moment the team needs to settle its shape for the rest of the season.

At the same time, the club's hierarchy do not treat Gakpo as untouchable. Throughout the summer, the club maintained the position that it would be willing to consider a significant offer for the forward.

The assessment depends both on the value of any bid and on the need to balance the investment already made in building the squad.

Liverpool have spent heavily this window and, should they receive an offer close to the figures reportedly put forward by Manchester City, will need to decide between keeping a player who already carries sporting importance and taking advantage of the financial opportunity the market presents.

Barcola's arrival could weigh on the decision

© Iconsport / Alexey Filippov / Sputnik

Another factor that could influence the situation is the imminent arrival of Bradley Barcola from Paris Saint-Germain. The French winger is close to completing a move to Liverpool in a deal that could reach £120 million, a huge investment for the club.

The signing could alter the balance of competition in attack and, as a result, affect Gakpo's position within the team. The possibility of the Dutchman losing his place in the pecking order is one of the factors fuelling speculation over a potential exit in this final stretch of the window.

For Manchester City, this situation opens up an opportunity. Gakpo combines Premier League experience, versatility, and the ability to operate in different areas of the attack.

The pursuit has also gained momentum following the departures of Savinho and Marmoush to Tottenham, leaving Enzo Maresca's attacking options short-handed.

While talks progress, Van Dijk prefers to focus on what Gakpo can still offer Liverpool. The defender makes no secret of his wish to continue sharing a dressing room with his compatriot, but knows the final decision will depend on the negotiations carried out by the club over the coming days.