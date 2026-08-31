Liverpool transfer news LIVE: Bradley Barcola medical, Ismaila Sarr stance, latest updates today

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole's live Liverpool transfer news blog on Monday, August 31!

Andoni Iraola's men are still waiting for their first Premier League win of the season, but the transfer gurus will soon be able to celebrate a major victory of their own.

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Today's Liverpool transfer headlines

Liverpool transfer news today: What's happening on August 31?

Liverpool's sale of Cody Gakpo to Manchester City for £85m is understood to be closing in on completion, a move that would force Andoni Iraola back into the market for a replacement winger.

Crystal Palace's Ismaila Sarr and Brighton's Yankuba Minteh remain the club's primary targets, and the former is apparently pushing to join the Reds, but no club-to-club progress has been made.

Liverpool are also understood to be one of several clubs credited with interest in Stuttgart winger Jamie Leweling, seen as a possible alternative to Sarr and Minteh after Roma's own bid for the German-based forward was turned down.

Leweling scored seven goals and provided nine assists in the Bundesliga last season, and his versatility across the frontline could make him an appealing option regardless of Barcola's expected arrival on the left.

Liverpool's only major additions so far this window have been Victor Munoz and Ronald Araujo, leaving reports suggesting the club still has significant business to complete before Tuesday's deadline.

Elsewhere, Florian Wirtz has been given an informal deadline to start justifying his £100m transfer fee, with former Liverpool midfielder Didi Hamann telling Sports Mole exclusively that the German must improve "until the international break in mid-September" or face questions over his long-term Anfield future.

Hamann suggested Bradley Barcola's arrival - which should be finalised on Monday after he completed the first half of his medical on Sunday - could help Wirtz by offering him faster teammates to combine with, though he admitted uncertainty over whether that alone would be enough.