Man United transfer news LIVE: Joshua Zirkzee blow, £7.6m midfielder deal, latest updates today

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole's live Manchester United transfer news blog on Monday, August 31!

The Red Devils were indebted to hat-trick hero Bruno Fernandes in Sunday's 5-2 win over Ipswich Town, but Michael Carrick still wants more in the transfer market.

Stay entirely up to date with the latest Man United done deals and rumours with our social-led live blog below!

Today's Man United transfer headlines

Man United transfer news today: What's happening on August 31?

Manchester United have confirmed the permanent departure of midfielder Toby Collyer to Championship side West Bromwich Albion, in a deal worth up to £7.6m including a 40% sell-on clause.

Collyer, who joined United's academy from Brighton in 2022, previously spent time on loan at West Brom and Hull City before returning to feature in pre-season under Carrick.

The 22-year-old said manager James Morrison's desire to bring him back to The Hawthorns was a key factor in his decision to rejoin the club on a permanent basis.

Elsewhere, forward Joshua Zirkzee has turned down a proposed loan move to Fiorentina, despite the Italian club offering a package worth around £4.3m plus a buy option.

Juventus are understood to have subsequently made contact with United over a possible deal for the Netherlands international, mirroring an approach the Italian club made to Newcastle United for Yoane Wissa should Jonathan David leave Turin.

United's need to raise funds through player sales remains significant, with the club's summer net spend still standing at around -£58m following the earlier £70m signing of Carlos Baleba, who was unveiled on the Old Trafford pitch before the win over Ipswich.

Zirkzee has managed just nine goals and four assists in 75 appearances since joining from Bologna in 2024, and he remained an unused substitute even as United trailed to Hull City last weekend.

Should Juventus formalise their interest, reports suggest United could yet welcome an improved offer for the 25-year-old before Tuesday's deadline.