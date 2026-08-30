Man United transfer news: Toby Collyer completes move to Championship club with significant sell-on revealed

Manchester United have confirmed the departure of Toby Collyer to Championship side West Bromwich Albion.

The defensive midfielder joined Man United's academy from Brighton & Hove Albion in March 2022.

After making 13 senior appearances, Collyer was sent on loan to West Brom for the first half of last season and Hull City for the second part of the 2025-26 campaign.

Collyer returned to Man United to feature in the club's pre-season schedule, but it became clear that he was not viewed as part of Michael Carrick's plans for the 2026-27 season.

Toby Collyer has completed a permanent move to West Bromwich Albion.



He leaves with our very best wishes for this next chapter ❤️ — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 30, 2026

Collyer completes £7.6m Man United exit

A recent report claimed that Hull were keen to re-sign Collyer despite being limited to just five competitive outings for the Tigers.

However, rather than a return to the MKM Stadium, Collyer has completed a move back to West Brom, this time on a permanent transfer.

As per journalist David Wheeler, Man United have sold Collyer in a deal that could be worth up to £7.6m.

Man United will also retain a significant 40% sell-on clause, plus a buy-back option if they decide to re-sign the 22-year-old in the future.

Let's run it back. ? pic.twitter.com/My6idBhoc2 — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) August 30, 2026

Collyer reveals Morrison role in West Brom return

Collyer, who has put pen to paper on a four-year contract, has revealed the role West Brom manager James Morrison played in bringing him back to The Hawthorns.

“There were a few reasons why I was so keen to return,” Collyer told WBA TV.

“The size of the club is one of them. I also really enjoyed my time here on loan in the first half of last season.

“Another reason was the manager, James Morrison. He was really keen to have me back and that’s all you want in football – a manager who wants you and wants to see you do well.

“As I say, I really enjoyed every second of my loan spell here last season even though I didn’t reach the levels that I wanted to reach.

"That’s another reason why I wanted to come back here, to show everyone what I’m about and prove to everyone how much of a great player I am."

Collyer could make his second West Brom debut when Morrison's charges take on Charlton Athletic on Wednesday.