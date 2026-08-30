Transfer news and rumours today: £17.1m Chelsea exit, Harry Kane talks, Jonathan David future

Chelsea striker Marc Guiu is on the verge of joining RB Leipzig in a €20m (£17.1m) deal, according to reports in Germany.

The 2006-born attacker has failed to make the grade at Stamford Bridge since transferring from Barcelona in 2024, making just 29 senior appearances for Chelsea and scoring eight goals.

Following earlier reports claiming that an agreement between Chelsea and Leipzig was close, Fabrizio Romano - via Bild - claims that the deal is now edging closer to completion.

The Bundesliga side were supposedly interested in signing Guiu in 2024 before the Spaniard joined Chelsea, who will make a sizeable profit on the £5.1m they paid Barcelona for his services.

Leipzig have also beaten Napoli to the signing of Guiu, who was under contract at Chelsea until 2029 and scored six of his eight Blues goals in their triumphant 2024-25 Conference League run.

The 20-year-old was loaned out to Sunderland in the summer of 2025, but he returned to Stamford Bridge after just one month due to injuries to Liam Delap and Joao Pedro.

Harry Kane issues update on Bayern Munich contract talks

© Iconsport / Picture Alliance, Sven Hoppe/dpa

Guiu will soon be coming face-to-face with Bayern Munich's Harry Kane, who has issued an update on his ongoing contract talks with the Bundesliga champions.

The England captain's current deal only runs until the end of the 2026-27 season, meaning that he will be free to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with foreign clubs in January.

However, Bayern are understandably keen to tie their free-scoring talisman down to a new deal, and Kane has now revealed that discussions are heading in a positive direction.

"The talks started last week - so far, so good," Kane told AZ_Strasser, as quoted by iMiaSanMia. "But this isn’t something that can be done in a week or two. It’s about the details. I’m 33, so this will probably be my last contract - well, big contract. It's looking pretty good."

Kane was previously thought to have been on Al-Hilal's radar, but the Saudi Pro League side are now on the verge of signing Aston Villa marksman Ollie Watkins instead.

The 33-year-old - who has also been linked with Barcelona - boasts a sensational 146 goals from 149 Bayern appearances and was recently bestowed with the European Golden Shoe after netting 36 top-flight goals in 2025-26.

© Iconsport / SUSA

Sticking with strikers, Atletico Madrid are in 'active' talks over a deal for Juventus' Jonathan David amid continued uncertainty over Julian Alvarez's future.

The latter's situation is no closer to being resolved after Atletico shut the door on a move to Barcelona, leaving Arsenal as his only viable destination for a summer exit.

Alvarez has shown no willingness to return to England thus far, but Atletico are making contingency plans in case a £100m+ transfer can be agreed, and David is a top target.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Los Rojiblancos are negotiating with both Juventus and David's camp over a deal for the Canada international, who only joined the Bianconeri from Lille last summer.

David's first season in Italy was mediocre by his former high standards in Ligue 1, though, as he managed just eight goals and five assists from 47 appearances in all tournaments.

The 26-year-old formerly netted 109 goals in 232 outings for Lille, including at least 13 strikes in each of his five Ligue 1 campaigns.

Celtic confirm winger's loan move to Gent

We can confirm that Michel-Ange Balikwisha has joined KAA Gent on a season-long loan, with an option to buy.



Good luck, Bali!#CelticFC? https://t.co/JJEWZa8aO5 pic.twitter.com/nTm9tDnQy5 — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) August 29, 2026

David burst onto the scene with Belgian side Genk, whose rivals Gent have just completed the signing of Celtic winger Michel-Ange Balikwisha on loan.

The 25-year-old arrived at Parkhead from Royal Antwerp last summer, but his debut Celtic campaign was a forgettable experience, as he made just 14 appearances and failed to score.

Balikwisha's last game for Celtic came in a Scottish Cup win over Auchinleck on January 18, and he failed to make a single Scottish Premiership matchday squad in 2026.

The winger will now attempt to revive his career with Gent, who have also negotiated an option to make his stay permanent, as confirmed by Celtic.

Balikwisha formerly represented Anderlecht and Standard Liege at youth level, but he failed to make the DR Congo squad for the 2026 World Cup.