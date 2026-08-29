Premier League Gameweek 2
Chelsea
Aug 30, 2026 2.00pm
Stamford Bridge
Brighton

Team News: Chelsea vs. Brighton injury, suspension list, predicted XIs before Premier League clash

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Chelsea vs. Brighton injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
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Chelsea host Brighton at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, aiming to end a four-game losing streak against the Seagulls under new manager Xabi Alonso, having beaten Fulham last weekend and knocked Luton Town out of the Carabao Cup in midweek.

Fabian Hurzeler's side arrive full of confidence after a fantastic start to the season, having beaten Aston Villa 4-0 and repeated the scoreline against Tromso in the UEFA Conference League.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.

CHELSEA vs. BRIGHTON

CHELSEA

Out: Marco Palestra (Minor setback), Jordan Henderson (wrist), 

Doubtful: Moises Caicedo

Sports Mole's predicted XI:

Sanchez; Fofana, Lacroix, Colwill; Gusto, Caicedo, James, Chavarria; Palmer, Rogers; Joao Pedro

BRIGHTON

Out: Yankuba Minteh (Right leg/ankle), Kaoru Mitoma (Thigh), Stefanos Tzimas (Knee) and Evan Ferguson (Ankle/Foot)

Doubtful: Jack Hinshelwood, Georginio Rutter

Sports Mole's predicted XI:

Verbruggen; Kadioglu, Boscagli, Dunk, Vuskovic; Wieffer, Ayari; Gomez, Gross, De Cuyper; Kostoulas

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