Team News: Leeds United vs. Brentford injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Leeds United and Brentford meet at Elland Road on Sunday in matchweek two of the 2026-27 Premier League season.

Sitting ninth and fourth with three points respectively, Leeds and Brentford will know the importance of maintaining winning momentum.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both teams.

LEEDS UNTED

Out: Mateo Joseph (knee), Ilia Gruev (knee)

Doubtful: Gabriel Gudmundsson (thigh), Wilfried Gnonto (thigh)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Trafford; Rodon, Bijol, Muharemovic; Bogle, Stach, Ampadu, Justin; Wilson, Aaronson; Calvert-Lewin

BRENTFORD

Out: Antoni Milambo (knee), Sepp van den Berg (groin)

Doubtful: Yegor Yarmoliuk (lack of fitness)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Kelleher; Kayode, Ajer, Collins, Diouf; Janelt, Sangare; Ouattara, Jensen, Schade; Thiago