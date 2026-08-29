Arsenal news: Marli Salmon sets "attacking" objective as Gunners confirm first professional contract

Arsenal defender Marli Salmon has signed his first professional contract on his 17th birthday.

The highly-rated youngster has worked his way through the various age groups after joining Arsenal in 2019.

Arsenal's belief in Salmon's ability and potential was demonstrated when he was given his senior debut in December's Champions League clash with Club Brugge, just three months after turning 16.

Salmon went on to make three more appearances in the second half of last term and featured regularly in Arsenal's pre-season schedule.

Young Arsenal defender signs first professional contract

The Gunners have now confirmed Salmon has marked his 17th birthday by putting pen to paper on his first professional contract.

Speaking about his first senior deal, the teenager told Arsenal's official website: "It means a lot to me. A lot of hard work went into this, a lot of ups and downs, but I'm so proud.

"I think it's a proud moment for my family as well, I think it's a reward for them as well, because they put so much time and effort into me. It's proof of their hard work as much as mine."

Salmon revealed he gained valuable experience from being around Mikel Arteta's Premier League title-winning squad last term.

"Being around that was amazing," Salmon said. "You see so many one-percents that go into it.

"It's a long season, so there's so many things that change and happen, but really keeping that level over that period of time, it takes a lot. It's a lot of little things that push you to be a champion."

Congratulations, Marli! ❤️



A special day for Marli Salmon, who has signed professional terms with The Arsenal ? — Arsenal Academy (@ArsenalAcademy) August 29, 2026

Salmon targeting more first-team minutes

Salmon has started the campaign with Arsenal's Under-21s, playing the full duration of last weekend's 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace Under-21s in Premier League 2.

While he has not featured in the senior side's first two matchday squads of the new season, the centre-back is hoping to push for more first-team appearances during the 2026-27 campaign.

"I'm looking forward to attacking the season," Salmon said "I gave myself a good start, so let's see what it holds."

Arsenal are preparing to face Aston Villa in Monday night's Premier League clash, the same day that the Under-21 side face Brighton & Hove Albion in Premier League 2.

Salmon is likely to start in the latter unless Arteta decides to include him in a senior squad for the first team this season.