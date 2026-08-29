The tactical reason Aston Villa have spent £47m on Ibrahim Mbaye

Aston Villa’s £47m move for Ibrahim Mbaye is about much more than pace and potential, with the Senegal international offering a very specific tactical fit for Unai Emery’s system.

Villa are investing heavily in the 18-year-old after agreeing a €55m deal with Paris Saint-Germain, but the transfer is not simply a late-window gamble on one of Europe’s most highly-rated young attackers. The club had already tried to move for Mbaye in January and maintained their interest even as other attacking options entered the picture.

That long-standing interest is closely linked to the way Emery wants his wide players to operate.

Why Mbaye fits Emery’s Aston Villa system

Mbaye is right-footed and often starts from the right, although he is capable of playing on either flank. Crucially, though, he is not a winger who relies on hugging the touchline and repeatedly looking for crosses.

Instead, the Senegalese teenager looks to accelerate play, change direction and attack the gaps between defenders. He is comfortable receiving wide before driving inside, combining quickly with teammates and moving into more central areas as the attack develops.

??? BREAKING: Aston Villa reach verbal agreement on deal to sign Ibrahima Mbaye, here we go! ?



Senegal winger to join #AVFC from Paris Saint-Germain after leaving negotiations for Leão; Mbaye, a long term target for the club.



Fee worth €55m, as @FabriceHawkins… pic.twitter.com/JiuuQfGTtz — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 28, 2026

That profile is particularly useful for Emery, whose teams often alternate between structured possession and more vertical attacks.

Villa wanted a right-sided attacker capable of making frequent runs into the opposition defence rather than simply staying wide, and Mbaye had already emerged as one of Emery’s priority attacking targets earlier in the summer.

His numbers also offer some evidence of that style. In one sample from last season, Mbaye was involved in 86 combination actions compared with only five crosses from 99 attacking actions, underlining how often he looks to link play rather than simply deliver from the flank.

© Iconsport / Powerpics/Alamy

Aston Villa are buying potential as much as production

The size of the fee also reflects what Villa believe Mbaye can become rather than what he has already achieved at senior level.

Despite breaking into PSG’s first team at a very young age, Mbaye played only 997 Ligue 1 minutes last season. Villa are therefore investing in a player whose ceiling is considered extremely high, but whose output is not yet fully established.

There are already signs of elite-level potential. Mbaye became PSG’s youngest-ever starter at 16 years, six months and 23 days, while he also became the youngest African scorer in World Cup history when he found the net for Senegal against France aged 18 years and 143 days.

That World Cup breakthrough significantly raised his profile, with Villa moving into pole position for the PSG youngster after his performances in the tournament.

The challenge for Emery will now be to accelerate that development without removing the freedom that makes Mbaye dangerous.

He will need to adapt to the physical intensity of the Premier League and the defensive responsibilities demanded by Villa’s system, but the logic behind the transfer is already clear.

Aston Villa have not spent £47m simply on a fast teenager with resale value. They have identified a winger whose movement, ability to attack half-spaces and combination play appear tailored to the way Emery wants his team to attack.