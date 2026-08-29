Aston Villa lineup vs. Arsenal: Predicted XI for Premier League clash as Nicolas Jackson decision made

Aston Villa new boy Nicolas Jackson could be immediately thrown in for his debut in Monday's Premier League match with Arsenal at Villa Park.

The former Chelsea man arrived for just shy of £60m on Friday to replace the Saudi-bound Ollie Watkins, and he is believed to have been registered in time to face the champions.

After Emiliano Buendia unsuccessfully operated as a false nine in the 4-0 hammering at Brighton & Hove Albion, last season's match-winner against Arsenal should revert to a supporting role as Jackson spearheads the charge.

George Hemmings is likely to be the unfortunate soul to make way for Jackson, as Unai Emery continues to lean on the experience of John McGinn and Ross Barkley in the final third.

Joao Gomes begins a three-game ban for his red card for violent conduct at the Amex Stadium, offering a chance for Leon Goretzka to come straight in, but the German is likely to begin on the bench as Lamine Bogarde partners Boubacar Kamara.

However, Matteo Ruggeri and Zion Suzuki are both in contention to make their full debuts on Monday, displacing Ian Maatsen and Marco Bizot respectively.

Amadou Onana (knee) is still sidelined, while there has been no update on either Johan Manzambi or Brian Madjo, both of whom are expected to miss out too.

Aston Villa possible starting lineup:

Suzuki; Cash, Lindelof, Torres, Ruggeri; Bogarde, Kamara; Buendia, Barkley, McGinn; Jackson

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