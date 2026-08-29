Arsenal lineup vs. Aston Villa: Predicted XI for Premier League clash as Ezri Konsa debut call made

Arsenal's Ezri Konsa is in contention to make his debut against former club Aston Villa in Monday's Premier League showdown at Villa Park.

The England international has enjoyed a full week of training since his £55m switch from the Lions, and Mikel Arteta confirmed his availability for gameweek two in his pre-game press conference.

Konsa's presence will be of paramount importance while Jurrien Timber (groin) and William Saliba (back) remain sidelined, but Arteta should see no reason to alter the Cristhian Mosquera-Gabriel Magalhaes pairing for now.

Indeed, with two clean sheets from two games against Manchester City and Coventry City so far, the Gunners' defence should remain unchanged, as Ben White and Riccardo Calafiori continue out wide.

Bruno Guimaraes is in with a chance of overcoming a groin problem in time for Monday's game, but Myles Lewis-Skelly has undoubtedly earned the right to reprise his role with Declan Rice in the double pivot.

Already scoring more goals in 2026-27 than he did in the entirety of 2025-26, Martin Odegaard holds the supporting cast together alongside Bukayo Saka and the effervescent Christos Tzolis.

With no movement on the Julian Alvarez front at the time of writing, Kai Havertz leads the Arsenal line as he aims to maintain his 100% record of scoring in every game so far this season.

Arsenal possible starting lineup:

Raya; White, Mosquera, Gabriel, Calafiori; Rice, Lewis-Skelly; Saka, Odegaard, Tzolis; Havertz

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