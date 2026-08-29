Arsenal transfer news LIVE: Gabriel Martinelli agreement, Marcus Rashford interest, latest updates today

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole's live Arsenal transfer news blog on Saturday, August 29!

Mikel Arteta's men will soon continue their Premier League title defence away to Aston Villa on Monday night, by which time they may have broken their record for their all-time most expensive sale.

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Today's Arsenal transfer headlines

Arsenal transfer news today: What's happening on August 29?

Gabriel Martinelli is understood to have agreed personal terms on a four-year contract with Al-Hilal, a move that would make him Arsenal's most expensive sale of all time at around £55.6m.

The Brazilian has been left out of Mikel Arteta's matchday squads in recent weeks, and reports suggest the switch to Saudi Arabia is now simply awaiting final details between the two clubs.

The big question now is whether Arsenal decide to replace Martinelli directly, with Eberechi Eze, Christos Tzolis and Noni Madueke all capable of doing a job on the left.

Arsenal have nevertheless reignited interest in Real Madrid teenager Endrick, according to reports, even though manager Jose Mourinho is understood to have ruled out any sale or loan before the deadline.

Endrick's camp are said to be growing frustrated by a lack of first-team opportunities in the Spanish capital, which reports suggest could yet work in Arsenal's favour further down the line.

In a surprise twist, Arsenal are also believed to be weighing up an ambitious loan approach for Manchester United winger Marcus Rashford, though reports suggest United may be reluctant to sanction a temporary departure.

Marseille's Igor Paixao and Lyon's Malick Fofana are understood to be further names on Arsenal's list of alternatives as they continue their search for attacking reinforcements.

With the Julian Alvarez pursuit still believed to be Arsenal's top priority up front, reports suggest the club could ultimately end the window without a direct like-for-like replacement for Martinelli.

Arteta addressed his winger's imminent exit directly before facing Aston Villa, saying: "That's another personal situation that we're dealing with. I think everybody knows and recognises how much we love Gabi."

Deadline day on September 1 is expected to bring further clarity on Arsenal's remaining incomings, with reports suggesting the club retains funds to act swiftly if a suitable left-wing option becomes available.

While Alvarez remains an Atletico player, Arsenal have signed former Blackburn Rovers wonderkid Igor Tyjon, who netted 13 goals for the former Premier League champions' Under-21 squad.