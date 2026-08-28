Arsenal transfer news: Marcus Rashford and Real Madrid forward 'considered' as Gunners' left wing shortlist revealed

Arsenal are understood to be intensifying their hunt for top-tier forward additions following Gabriel Martinelli's anticipated exit.

The 25-year-old wide man is closing in on a lucrative switch to Saudi Pro League giants Al-Hilal, with the deal believed to be worth around €60m (£51.4m).

Martinelli's likely departure on a bumper contract has left a glaring gap on the left wing, one that boss Mikel Arteta is desperate to fill ahead of the summer deadline.

To maintain their competitive edge across all competitions this term, the Gunners have been evaluating a host of marquee options across the continent.

As a result, the Premier League contenders have made a surprise pivot towards an unsettled starlet currently on the books in the Spanish capital.

Arsenal 'submit renewed approaches' for Brazilian forward

© Imago / Branislav Racko

TEAMtalk claims suggest the Gunners have formally reignited their pursuit by asking about the availability of Real Madrid starlet Endrick.

The 20-year-old Brazil international was heavily tipped for a switch to English football earlier in the window before ultimately staying put at the Bernabeu.

Jose Mourinho has gone on record to state that the teenager will not be sold or loaned out, viewing him as a crucial asset for the season ahead.

Nevertheless, Endrick is currently confined to the treatment room with a troublesome tendon problem and is said to be increasingly anxious about his chances of securing regular senior minutes, owing to the deal to bring Yan Diomande to the club.

Meanwhile, signing Carlos Espi to be one of Los Blancos' options in central attacking areas seems to do little favours to the former on-loan Lyon forward.

As such, Endrick's camp are said to be fully aware that a move to the Emirates would offer a far more straightforward path into playing more consistently

Who else is on Arsenal's left-wing radar?

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Pushing a transfer through for Endrick looks tremendously difficult due to the unwavering position of the Los Blancos board and Mourinho's determination to keep hold of him.

Consequently, Arsenal are wisely hedging their bets by keeping a watchful eye on multiple alternative left-sided attackers as fallback options.

The club's recruitment network are believed to have made checks on Marseille wide man Igor Paixao, while also tracking Lyon prospect Malick Fofana.

In what would be a stunning turn of events, the North Londoners are also reportedly weighing up an ambitious loan swoop for Manchester United attacker Marcus Rashford, even if the Red Devils may be reluctant to consider an approach.