Preview: Dundee vs Hibernian - prediction, team news, lineups

Hibernian will travel to Dens Park on Sunday afternoon to take on Dundee in the Scottish Premiership.

The hosts are second in the standings with six points from three games, while the visitors are seventh with three points from two league fixtures.

Match preview

Dundee extended their stay in the Scottish Premiership with an eighth-placed finish last term, with three wins in their final five matches ensuring their safety.

After a challenging pre-season with one win, one draw and two defeats, Dundee got their 2026-27 campaign off to a winning start, beating Airdrieonians 4-2 and Annan Athletic 5-0 in their first two Scottish League Cup games.

A 4-0 friendly defeat to Everton and 7-6 penalty loss - after a 1-1 draw - to Ross County followed, although a 4-0 win against Clyde in the final Group D fixture ensured Dundee narrowly progressed into the second round with a second-placed finish.

Dundee's form has continued to be inconsistent since the start of the Scottish Premiership term, featuring a 1-0 loss to Celtic and 2-0 wins against Aberdeen and rivals Dundee United, as well as a 3-0 loss to Aberdeen in the League Cup.

Despite signs of inconsistency, Steven Pressley will be pleased with his side taking six points from their opening three league fixtures, and he will be hoping Dundee can secure a third straight league win against Hibernian on Sunday.

Dundee are unbeaten at Dens Park in their last six competitive fixtures, with six victories in that time, though Hibernian have won one and drawn one of their last two visits.

While Dundee will be full of belief heading into Sunday's fixture, Hibernian will have the disappointment of European elimination hanging over their heads.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Hibs had progressed past FC Malisheva (4-3 on aggregate) and Shkendija (2-1 on aggregate) before being drawn against Gent in the Conference League playoff qualifying round.

A 0-0 draw away from home in the first leg left Hibernian with a slight advantage as they returned to Easter Road for the reverse fixture, and Hibs were on course to book their place in the league phase as they led 2-1 with less than 10 minutes to play.

However, Gent scored twice in quick succession in the final six minutes to crush Hibernian's hopes, with David Gray's side ultimately eliminated 3-2 on aggregate.

Desperate to put that European disappointment behind them, Hibs will be hoping to build on back-to-back wins in domestic competitions, with a 2-1 win against Rangers in the league and 1-0 victory against Partick Thistle in the League Cup.

Hibernian were the dominant side in this fixture last season, securing two victories and one draw in their three meetings with Dundee.

Dundee Scottish Premiership form:

Dundee form (all competitions):

Hibernian Scottish Premiership form:

Hibernian form (all competitions):

W

W

D

W

D

L

Team News

© Imago

Dundee will remain without Ashley Hay and Imari Samuels until early next month due to ongoing injuries, while captain Simon Murray has been ruled out until May with a cruciate ligament injury.

Joe Westley is likely to lead the line in the absence of Hay and Murray, with Alan Forrest, Charlie Reilly and Joe Bevan completing the attacking quartet.

Meanwhile, Hibernian are still unable to call upon Rocky Bushiri due to an Achilles tendon injury that has ruled the defender out until later next month.

Owen Elding missed the 3-2 loss to Gent due to a slight injury issue, but the forward should be back fit and available for selection on Sunday, meaning he could start alongside Nathan Lowe and Martin Boyle.

Dundee possible starting lineup:

Goodman; Wright, Astley, O Bevan, Odutayo; Finnigan, Hamilton; J Bevan, Reilly, Forrest; Westley

Hibernian possible starting lineup:

Sallinger; O'Hora, Kerr, Obita; Passlack, Mulligan, Chaiwa, Mayor; Boyle; Lowe, Elding

We say: Dundee 1-2 Hibernian

Hibernian may still have the disappointment of European elimination hanging over them, but they have dominated this fixture in recent meetings and Hibs should have enough quality to secure another victory on Sunday.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.