Arsenal transfer news: 'it's a profile we don't have' — De Bruyne makes plea for Gunner to join him at Napoli

Kevin De Bruyne does not usually get involved in transfer market decisions. But when asked about the possibility of Gabriel Jesus joining Napoli, the Belgian set aside the neutrality typically expected of a player and practically campaigned for his former Manchester City teammate's move to Italy.

Speaking to Corriere dello Sport, De Bruyne was direct in outlining what Jesus could add to the squad managed by Massimiliano Allegri. The Brazilian forward has emerged on Napoli's radar in recent weeks, although talks between the two parties have not progressed.

For the midfielder, Jesus' main virtue is precisely offering qualities the Napoli squad currently lacks. De Bruyne also pointed to the Brazilian's ability to play combination football, as well as the experience gained during his time in English football.

"He's quality. Quality in attack with the ball, on the wing and in transitions. He's a profile we probably don't have, he's different to Rasmus (Hojlund) or Lorenzo (Lucca). He could help us if he comes in. Even just from his experience, he knows how to win. That's important, we'll see what happens" - he said.

De Bruyne and Gabriel Jesus were partners on the pitch

© Iconsport / Darren Staples/Sportimage

The comment carries even more weight given the shared history between the two players.

De Bruyne and Gabriel Jesus were teammates at Manchester City for several years, winning major trophies together in England. The Belgian, then, knows firsthand what the Brazilian can offer on the pitch, and did not hold back with his arguments to justify a potential signing.

The comments also fit with the philosophy De Bruyne outlined when discussing the make-up of Allegri's Napoli side. Asked about the possibility of the manager fielding his main attacking players together, the Belgian rejected the notion that big names necessarily have to compete for space.

'Honestly, I don't care. I've been on teams full of great players before and I don't see why good players shouldn't play together. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn't.'

'But it's the same with wingers or without wingers, with full-backs or without full-backs. People like to make up a load of stories, talk about it, write about it. But that's not my job, I just playe - Kevin said.

Would Jesus fit Allegri's system at Napoli?

© Iconsport / Vince Mignott/DeFodi Images

In that context, Gabriel Jesus could represent exactly the kind of player capable of expanding Napoli's attacking options. De Bruyne sees the Brazilian not simply as a forward capable of directly contributing to build-up play, but as a player with different characteristics to the options already available in the squad.

Experience also stands out as an important factor. At 29, Jesus has been in England since 2017 and has had spells at both Manchester City and Arsenal. During that time, he won five Premier League titles, four with City and one with Arsenal, alongside various other domestic and international trophies.

The Brazilian has also built an impressive record in the competition. With 79 goals in 243 appearances, he is the second-highest scoring Brazilian in Premier League history, behind only Roberto Firmino, who scored 82 in 256 matches.

In total, since arriving in English football, Jesus has scored 126 goals and provided 67 assists in 358 appearances. For Arsenal specifically, that tally stands at 31 goals and 22 assists. His time in England has also made him a regular fixture for the Brazil national team, with 19 goals and 13 assists in 64 appearances.

For De Bruyne, however, more important than the numbers is what the forward learned during almost a decade in English football. "He knows how to win," summed up the Belgian.