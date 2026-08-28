Liverpool vs. Nottingham Forest: History awaits Tricky Trees ahead of Anfield trip in Premier League

Nottingham Forest can make club history when they square off against Liverpool in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

Oliver Glasner has endured a difficult start to life as Forest boss, his team having suffered successive defeats to Leeds United at the City Ground.

A 1-0 reverse in the Premier League was followed by losing 2-0 in the EFL Cup second round three days later.

Next up for Glasner and Forest is a trip to Merseyside to face Liverpool, with Andoni Iraola taking charge of his first competitive home match.

While Liverpool are the clear favourites to prevail at Anfield, Forest have an impressive recent record at the stadium.

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How can Nottingham Forest make history against Liverpool?

In the last two seasons under different managers, Nottingham Forest have recorded victories in this fixture.

A 1-0 win with Nuno Espirito Santo at the helm in 2024-25 was followed by Sean Dyche masterminding a 3-0 triumph in the corresponding match during the last campaign.

Having only won one of their previous 30 league games at Anfield, Forest are bidding to win three league matches in a row at the ground for the first time in their history.

Furthermore, the East Midlands outfit are aiming to become the first team since Crystal Palace between 2015 and 2017 to post three consecutive Premier League victories at Anfield.

Should they achieve that feat, it would also see Liverpool lose their opening home match of a top-flight season since suffering a 2-1 defeat to Chelsea in what was the first Premier League game with Roman Abramovich as the Blues owner.

Liverpool are on their longest winless streak in the Premier League for as many as 14 years, with a record of three draws and two defeats being posted since triumphing over Crystal Palace on April 25.

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Nottingham Forest aiming to extend unlikely Premier League streak

Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest possess the notable record of scoring in each of their last 10 away fixtures in the Premier League.

That is the longest current such run in the division, while Forest have scored at least twice in their most recent five league matches on their travels.